AVer’s TR615 PTZ Camera Achieves Zoom Rooms Certification

TR615 PTZ Camera Earns the Zoom Rooms Certification

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V. an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces the TR615 AI Auto Tracking camera has obtained Zoom Rooms ProAV Camera certification. Zoom Rooms certification confirms the camera’s ability to deliver stable video output, responsive PTZ control, and consistent image quality when deployed as part of a Zoom Rooms system.

“Zoom Rooms certification helps ensure devices meet our standards for performance, reliability, and user experience," said Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnership at Zoom Video Communications Inc. “Our certified ProAV cameras, like AVer’s TR615, provide customers with trusted options for deploying Zoom Rooms across a variety of professional spaces."

AVer’s TR615 is a next-generation 4K AI Auto Tracking PTZ camera engineered for professional broadcasting, live streaming, and event production. Equipped with a large 1-inch Sony Exmor RS1 CMOS sensor, it delivers cinematic image quality with rich color, excellent low-light performance, and lifelike depth. Supporting 4K at 60fps, along with 19X optical and 12X digital zoom, the TR615 ensures stunning close-ups and detail even in large venues.

With advanced AI-powered tracking, the TR615 offers Presenter Tracking, Zone Tracking, and Hybrid Tracking modes, automatically keeping subjects in perfect frame. From fast-paced performances to academic lectures, it provides smooth, professional grade footage without manual control. It also features NDI® HX32, Free-D, and Dante AV-H3, ensuring compatibility with IP streaming and virtual production workflows.

The TR615 supports flexible connectivity options, including USB, HDMI4, and dual 12G-SDI outputs, allowing it to integrate into both conferencing and production workflows. The Zoom Rooms certification further extends the camera’s versatility, supporting organizations that require a single PTZ solution across meeting spaces, patient rooms, classrooms, production suites, auditoriums, and multipurpose venues.

AVer continues to prioritize platform certification to ensure interoperability across leading collaboration ecosystems, including Zoom. The certifications help organizations deploy AV solutions that meet performance standards while reducing integration complexity.

To learn more about AVer Europe, please visit avereurope.com.

1 Exmor RS® is a trademark of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.

2 NDI® is a registered trademark of Vizrt NDI AB.

3 Audinate®, the Audinate logo and Dante® are registered trademarks of Audinate Pty Ltd.

4 All HDMI trademarks and trade dress are registered trademarks or trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

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