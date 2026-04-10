Blendification Recognized in Colorado Business Confidence Report

Blendification

Q2 2026 report highlights Blendification’s role in transforming qualitative survey responses into trusted, decision-ready insights

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blendification, an AI-powered conversational research platform, has been recognized in the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business’ Leeds Business Confidence Index (LBCI) Second Quarter 2026 report for its role in analyzing open-ended survey responses that informed the quarterly economic outlook. The report states that, for the Q2 2026 survey, the Business Research Division partnered with Blendification for analysis of the open-ended questions.Published by the Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business, the LBCI is a longstanding measure of Colorado business leaders’ expectations for the national economy, state economy, industry sales, profits, hiring, and capital expenditures. In the Q2 2026 report, business sentiment remained subdued as respondents cited geopolitical conflicts and global instability, domestic political and policy risks, macroeconomic volatility and downturn potential, and commodity and energy price volatility as leading concerns shaping their outlook.The report describes Blendification as viewing open-ended questions as conversations and notes that its AI-powered research platform transforms those conversations into trusted, decision-ready insights. According to page 6, Blendification’s Curious AI engine conducts adaptive, real-time conversations that ask better, goal-driven questions, while Fusion Analytics structures responses into interactive, traceable data maps designed to reveal patterns, signals, and deeper meaning. The report further states that Blendification partners closely with organizations to design and deploy rigorous conversational research, ensuring high-quality data, transparency, and insights that can be used confidently for strategic decisions.Among the 212 respondents who provided open-ended explanations in the survey, the most frequently cited reasons behind their expectations were tied to economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Respondents also identified mitigation strategies that included financial cost controls, deploying AI, risk monitoring and scenario planning, and revenue diversification.“Being recognized in the Leeds Business Confidence Index report is a meaningful milestone for Blendification and a strong signal that organizations are looking for better ways to understand the human factors behind business sentiment,” said Shawn DeVerse, Co-founder of Blendification. “Leaders do not just need data points. They need context, clarity, and confidence in what those signals mean. Our platform is designed to turn conversations into insights that are both transparent and actionable.”“We’re honored to be included in the University of Colorado Leeds Business Confidence Index report and to support the analysis of open-ended business sentiment data,” said Shawn DeVerse, Co-founder of Blendification. “This recognition reflects the growing importance of turning qualitative feedback into clear, decision-ready insight. We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to research that helps business leaders better understand the factors shaping their outlook.”Blendification’s platform includes:- Curious AI: An adaptive, real-time conversation engine that asks targeted follow-up questions to uncover deeper human insight- Fusion Analytics: A framework that turns conversations into traceable, decision-ready insights leaders can analyze and act on- Measured Emotion: A capability that quantifies sentiment across conversations to reveal how strongly people feel and where it matters mostBlendification helps leaders move beyond traditional surveys and fragmented feedback by capturing what people think and feel at scale, structuring those inputs into traceable insight, and revealing what is driving decisions across organizations. Its enterprise platform emphasizes people intelligence that leaders can trace, defend, and act on with confidence.The report also reflects the growing relevance of AI in the workplace and decision-making environment Blendification serves. It found that nearly half of respondents reported using AI daily for work, four out of five reported using AI at least once a month, and most respondents reported at least slight productivity gains from AI use.Blendification’s inclusion in the report underscores the increasing role of conversational AI and qualitative intelligence in helping institutions, enterprises, and research teams better interpret uncertainty, surface strategic signals, and make more informed decisions.About BlendificationBlendification is an AI-powered conversational research platform that transforms conversations into trusted, decision-ready insights. Through its Curious AI engine and Fusion Analytics framework, Blendification helps organizations capture richer qualitative input, structure it into traceable data, and uncover patterns that support stronger strategic decision-making.

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