MPD Seeking Southwest Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a Robbery- Force & Violence that occurred in Southwest.

On Friday, April 3, 2026, at approximately 9:06 p.m., First District officers responded to the 200 block of N Street, Southwest, for a report of a robbery. The suspect approached the victim from behind and demanded property from the victim. The suspect then began to assault the victim, then forcibly took the victims property.

The suspect was captured by nearby security cameras and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

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