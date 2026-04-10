SnapFig Redefines Mother's Day Gifting with Custom 3D Memory Capsules

SnapFig transforms cherished memories into full-color 3D resin keepsakes, offering a deeply emotional and unforgettable Mother's Day unboxing experience The Personalized Mother's Day 3D Figurine by SnapFig brings flat 2D photos to life with stunning AI-modeled details and vibrant colors baked directly into the material Packaged in an exclusive holiday gift box, the SnapFig Custom Photo Keychain allows moms to carry a lifelike 3D miniature of their loved ones wherever they go

SnapFig launches its Mother's Day sale on custom 3D printed figurines and keychains. Turn cherished photos into tangible keepsakes with up to 30% off.

When a mother holds a SnapFig figurine, she isn't just holding a beautifully crafted resin object. She is holding a physical manifestation of a memory.” — SnapFig CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Mother's Day, families default to the same temporary gifts: bouquets that wilt in a week or skincare sets that lack a true emotional connection. This year, SnapFig, the leading brand in custom 3D printed figurines, is changing the way families celebrate moms with a gift that literally freezes time. By turning any cherished 2D photo into a fully realized, full-color 3D resin keepsake, SnapFig is helping families gift the ultimate "memory capsule."The Magic of Touching a MemoryThe true power of a SnapFig gift lies in the emotional unboxing experience. Take the story of a recent customer, Emma, who found a slightly faded, 30-year-old photograph of her mother holding her as a newborn. Using SnapFig's advanced AI modeling and 3D printing technology, that flat, fragile image was transformed into a vibrant, tangible 3D keychain.When her mother opened the premium SnapFig gift box, the reaction was immediate: tears of joy. It wasn't just a keychain; it was a piece of her youth, and a testament to a mother's enduring love, placed right back into the palm of her hand.Exclusive Mother's Day CollectionTo help families recreate these tear-jerking moments, SnapFig has launched a dedicated Mother's Day collection featuring two standout custom items: Personalized Mother's Day 3D Figurine : A breathtaking, lifelike resin sculpture crafted from a favorite photo. Whether it's a picture of Mom with the kids, a solo portrait, or a generational family photo, the vibrant colors are baked directly into the material for a premium, cool-to-the-touch weight and lasting durability. Custom Photo Keychain Mother's Day Gift Box : A perfect everyday carry item. This stylized miniature allows moms to take their favorite people (or pets!) with them wherever they go, beautifully presented in a special holiday gift box.A Sale Designed for the Whole FamilyKnowing that Mother's Day often means shopping for your own mother, your mother-in-law, and perhaps a wife who is celebrating her first year as a new mom, SnapFig has structured a special tiered Mother's Day Sale to make heartfelt gifting easier and more affordable:Buy 1 item, get 15% offBuy 2 items, get 25% offBuy 3 items, get 30% off"Our goal is to give people a way to say 'I love you' that goes beyond words or traditional gifts," said a spokesperson for SnapFig. "When a mother holds a SnapFig figurine, she isn't just holding a beautifully crafted resin object. She is holding a physical manifestation of a memory. That is a gift that never loses its emotional value."To explore the collection and turn your favorite photos into unforgettable gifts, visit the SnapFig Mother's Day Sale About SnapFig:SnapFig specializes in creating high-quality, full-color resin 3D figurines and custom keychains from everyday photos. Utilizing cutting-edge AI modeling and 3D printing technology, SnapFig transforms digital memories into tangible, lifelike keepsakes perfect for gifting, collecting, and memorializing life's most precious moments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.