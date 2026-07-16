SnapFig Launches Custom Face Plush Doll for Back-to-School Season

Close-up details of SnapFig's custom plush doll, highlighting its ultra-soft plush body, hand-finished face, and embroidered paw pads. A SnapFig custom plush doll on a bedside table, displayed beside a framed photo and a wrapped gift box in a home setting. SnapFig's custom plush doll rests in the palm of a hand, showing its compact, palm-sized form at roughly 13 centimeters tall.

The photo-based resin face system lets one 13 cm plush represent different people, expressions and styles as SnapFig promotes personalized school-year gifts.

Students change their style, makeup and mood throughout the year. Our interchangeable face system gives one personalized plush room to change with them.” — Simon, Marketing Director of SnapFig

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFig has launched its Custom Face Plush Doll , a personalized collectible that combines a soft plush body with an interchangeable premium resin face created from a customer’s photo. The company is expanding promotion of the product during the back-to-school shopping season across the United States and European markets.Unlike conventional photo plush products that rely on a flat printed, embroidered or fabric image, the SnapFig design uses a hand-finished resin face developed around the visible features of a submitted photo. The customization process can reflect recognizable details such as facial expression, eye shape, lips, makeup and overall styling.The resin face connects to the plush body through a secure snap-fit structure. Each standard order currently includes one plush doll with one custom face installed. Customers interested in additional faces can contact SnapFig directly, while a dedicated multi-face product option is planned for a future release.“Students change their style, makeup and mood throughout the year. Our interchangeable face system gives one personalized plush room to change with them,” said Simon, Marketing Director at SnapFig.The interchangeable format allows one plush body to represent different friends or family members, several expressions of the same person, or a collection of makeup looks and moods. SnapFig developed the concept for customers who want a personalized keepsake that can reflect more than one image or moment.The 13 cm format also connects the product to the back-to-school season. The plush can sit on a dorm room desk, be displayed in a student’s bedroom or attach to a backpack using the included hook accessory. SnapFig is positioning the product for students, fashion-focused younger consumers and gift buyers interested in personal expression.To create the custom face, customers upload a clear reference photo when placing an order. SnapFig prepares a digital design preview before physical production begins, allowing the customer to review the face and request reasonable adjustments. Production starts after the final design is approved.The finished personalized plush doll features a short-plush exterior, cotton filling, embroidered details and a satin bow. The premium resin face is installed before the product is packaged.The product launch is being promoted alongside the current SnapFig Back to School Sale , which features personalized keepsakes designed for backpacks, lockers, dorm rooms and study desks. The campaign includes custom plush dolls, photo keychains, figurines, relief pins and other products made from customer photos.Tiered campaign discounts are available across eligible orders. Customers can use code SAVE5 for 5% off one item, SAVE10 for 10% off two or more items, SAVE15 for 15% off three or more items, or BULK20 for 20% off orders of 15 or more items. Current terms and eligible products are listed on the campaign page.The Custom Face Plush Doll is listed at an introductory launch price of $69 through Sept. 30, 2026. SnapFig may extend the introductory period based on its promotional schedule.The launch expands SnapFig’s photo-based personalization range beyond custom figurines and keychains. It introduces a softer collectible format built around personal identity, gifting and self-expression while supporting the company’s broader range of personalized Back to School gifts.Custom Face Plush Doll: https://snapfigures.com/products/custom-face-plush-doll-from-photo Back to School Sale: https://snapfigures.com/pages/back-to-school-sale ABOUT SNAPFIGFounded in 2025, SnapFig is a personalized gift brand that transforms customer photos into custom figurines, keepsakes and collectible products. The company combines digital design, made-to-order production and hand-finishing to create products based on people, pets and personal memories.

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