SnapFig Reimagines Custom Pet Memorial Gifts With a Hand-Cast Aroma Stone

A golden retriever puppy photo transformed into a hand-cast aroma stone by SnapFig A few drops of essential oil bring the hand-cast pet aroma stone to life, no heat or electricity needed. Hung by the door with a bottle of sandalwood essential oil, the pet aroma stone brings a familiar face and scent into everyday spaces.

As custom pet memorial gifts move past garden statues, SnapFig's hand-cast Aroma Stone keeps a pet's face and scent in one personalized keepsake.

We kept hearing the same thing from customers. They did not just want to see their pet's face again. They wanted the room to feel like their pet was still in it.” — Simon, Marketing Manager at SnapFig

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, the standard pet memorial gift has been a garden statue, an engraved stone, or a photo frame that sits on a shelf and eventually gets forgotten. SnapFig , a direct-to-consumer keepsake brand, is taking a different approach with its newly launched Custom Pet Aroma Stone , a hand-cast diffuser that pairs a pet's true-to-photo likeness with a lasting, refillable scent, aimed at the growing custom pet memorial gifts category.Each stone is made from natural porous gypsum, a breathable material chosen specifically for its ability to absorb and slowly release essential oil. Customers upload a single clear photo of their pet, and SnapFig's artisans hand finish the piece to capture individual features such as eyebrows, beard texture, and ear shape. No two stones come out exactly alike, since each one is shaped by hand rather than mass produced. The oval frame design is compact enough to sit on a nightstand or hang by an entryway, and it ships in a padded gift box built to survive transit without chipping the raised detail.The functional side of the product sets it apart from typical memorial keepsakes. The stone ships with an essential oil set. A few drops release a soft scent that lasts for days, and the fragrance can be refreshed indefinitely with no heat, water, or electricity required. A built-in hanging hole lets it double as wall art or shelf decor. Unlike a candle or plug-in diffuser, there is nothing to burn out and nothing to replace beyond the oil itself, which makes it a low-maintenance object that stays part of a daily routine rather than something packed away after the funeral flowers fade."We kept hearing the same thing from customers," said Simon, Marketing Manager at SnapFig. "They did not just want to see their pet's face again. They wanted the room to feel like their pet was still in it. Scent does something that a photo alone cannot."Grief around pet loss has become a more visible part of the broader pet care conversation in recent years, with owners increasingly treating memorial gifts as something to live with day to day rather than store away. SnapFig's product team designed the Aroma Stone to sit in that space between decor and remembrance, built to be touched, refilled, and kept in view. Customer service requests that come in around this product tend to follow a pattern: people ask how to best capture a pet who has already passed, working from an old, sometimes blurry photo rather than a fresh studio shot, which shaped how SnapFig trained its artisan review process to work with imperfect source images rather than requiring a perfect one.The Custom Pet Aroma Stone is not limited to memorial use. Customers also order it as a standard personalized pet keepsake for any pet owner who wants a piece of home decor built around a current, living pet, not a departed one. It sits alongside SnapFig's broader lineup of custom pet memorial gifts, which spans entry-level keychains and resin badges through mid-tier illuminated photo frames and premium hand-sculpted figurines, giving customers a range of price points depending on how large or how permanent they want the tribute to be.Every order includes a digital preview stage. Customers review and approve the design before production begins, a process SnapFig uses across its full product line to reduce the risk of a finished piece not resembling the pet in the photo. Production is handled entirely in-house, with each stone individually hand-cast rather than produced from a shared mold, and the current run ships in a single vintage oval frame design in white while the design team evaluates additional shapes and finishes based on customer requests.The Custom Pet Aroma Stone is priced at $49.90 and is available now at snapfigures.com, alongside SnapFig's broader collection of custom pet memorial stones, photo based figurines, and keychains.About SnapFigSnapFig is a direct-to-consumer keepsake brand that turns personal photos into handcrafted physical products, including custom figurines, keychains, phone cases, plush dolls, and home decor pieces. Every item is made to order and built around a single goal, turning a digital memory into something a customer can hold. SnapFig launched in November 2025 and ships worldwide.

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