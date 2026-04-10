Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,255 in the last 365 days.

DC DMV March 30, 2026 - Fee Change Notice

On February 5, the Georgetown DMV Service Center experienced a significant water main break. Due to flooding impacts, the Georgetown DMV Service Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. 

 

DC DMV's services will remain available at our other locations, online and via our mobile app.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DC DMV March 30, 2026 - Fee Change Notice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.