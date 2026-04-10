SkillsAware named finalist in 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards for Professional Skills Solution SkillsAware - Human-Centred AI-Powered Skills Recognition

SkillsAware, an AI-native skills platform, is a 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards finalist, recognised for advancing a global skills-first workforce.

SkillsAware is the skills infrastructure that makes existing workforce systems work better - grounded in recognised standards, powered by data-rich, machine-readable skills that organisations trust.” — Yasmin King, Co-Founder and CEO of SkillsAware.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognition highlights the critical role of AI-native skills infrastructure in modernising global workforce capability

SkillsAware, the human-centred, AI-native skills recognition platform, has been named a Finalist in the Professional skills (workforce, upskilling) Solution category of the prestigious 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards. This recognition by EdTech Digest underscores SkillsAware’s mission to provide the essential Skills Infrastructure required to transition the global economy toward a skills-first future.

Now in its 16th year, The EdTech Awards is the world’s largest recognition program for education technology, celebrating the best and brightest tools, leaders, and trendsetters in the sector. Being named a finalist in the Professional Skills category confirms that the industry is ready for high-fidelity, evidence-based data to solve the complex wicked problem of skills visibility.

“Productivity rises when we can see skills clearly,” said Yasmin King, Co-Founder and CEO of SkillsAware. “SkillsAware is the skills infrastructure that makes existing workforce systems work better – grounded in recognised standards, powered by data-rich, machine-readable skills that organisations can trust. The result: faster recognition of prior learning, smarter talent decisions, and a workforce that fully comprehends its own potential.”

SkillsAware acts as an interoperable layer that sits alongside existing HR platforms, learning management systems, and workforce planning tools. While traditional systems often only see a person’s last job – leaving up to 80% of their actual skills undiscovered – SkillsAware uses Agentic AI to capture evidence from formal work, volunteering, and informal life experiences.

The platform converts these life-wide experiences into an auditable profile and a quantifiable Skills IQ Indicator. Crucially, the system maintains a Human-in-the-loop (HITL) architecture, ensuring that while AI accelerates the administrative burden, human judgement remains the ultimate authority for validation.

“Our mission is to build the infrastructure layer that enables skills visibility,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex and Co-Founder of SkillsAware. “Seeing our technology empower SkillsAware to become a finalist in the Professional Skills category confirms that the industry is ready for high-fidelity data to solve complex workforce challenges.”

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