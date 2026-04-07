Edalex Celebrates Double Recognition at 2026 EdTech Awards: Credentialate Named Winner and SkillsAware a Finalist

Edalex Celebrates Double Recognition at 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards: Credentialate Named Winner and SkillsAware a Finalist Edalex - Learning, skills and evidence connected SkillsAware - Your Evidence-Based Skills Infrastructure

Edalex wins at the 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards, with Credentialate taking top honours and SkillsAware named finalist, reinforcing its skills-first innovation.

[The double recognition] proves that the market values rigorous, evidence-backed credentials and confirms that the industry is ready for high-fidelity data to solve complex workforce challenges.” — Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex / Director of SkillsAware

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company powering organisations’ single source of truth for skills, credentials and learning data, has been honoured with two major accolades in the 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards, highlighting the strength of its technology across both education and industry sectors. Its flagship platform, Credentialate, has won the award for Badging/Credentialing Solution, marking its third win in this prestigious category.

In a significant milestone for the broader skills ecosystem, SkillsAware – a human-centred, AI-native skills recognition platform leveraging Edalex’s underlying technology – was named a Finalist in the Professional skills (workforce, upskilling) Solution category.

Celebrating its 16th year, The EdTech Awards is the world’s largest recognition program for education technology. For Edalex, these awards validate a multi-year strategy to transition the global market toward a skills-first economy by providing the necessary technical infrastructure.

“Our mission is to build the infrastructure layer that enables skills visibility,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex, and Director of SkillsAware. “Winning again with Credentialate proves that the market values rigorous, evidence-backed credentials. Simultaneously, seeing our technology empower SkillsAware to become finalists in the Professional skills category confirms that the industry is ready for high-fidelity data to solve complex workforce challenges.”

Credentialate’s third win as the Badging/Credentialing Solution of the Year highlights its role in increasing learner agency within educational institutions. By mapping assessment data to Rich Skill Descriptors (RSDs), the platform enables learners from all backgrounds to discover and share evidence of workplace skills: 76% of learners felt more confident in expressing their skills to employers after receiving their Evidence Records issued by Credentialate.

Recognised for the first time as a finalist in the Professional skills (workforce, upskilling) Solution category, SkillsAware demonstrates the versatility of Edalex’s core technology when applied to the complex, cross-sectoral, and structural infrastructure.

Speaking at the recent launch in Sydney, Yasmin King, Co-Founder and CEO of SkillsAware, emphasised the impact of this collaborative relationship: “Productivity rises when we can see skills clearly. SkillsAware is the skills infrastructure that makes existing workforce systems work better – grounded in recognised standards, powered by data-rich, machine-readable skills that organisations can trust. The result: faster recognition of prior learning, smarter talent decisions, and a workforce that finally sees its own potential.”

Edalex extends its congratulations to all fellow finalists and winners and looks forward to the continued advancement of education technology worldwide.

For more information on Edalex’s award-winning workforce infrastructure, visit edalex.com.

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