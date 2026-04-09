MPD Seeking Suspects in an Attempted Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in an attempted unarmed carjacking in Northeast

.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at approximately 2:03 p.m., First District officers responded to the 700 block of 11th Street, Northeast, for a report of an unarmed carjacking. The suspects approached the victim seated in her vehicle, opened her vehicle's door, and demanded the keys. The victim fled the scene and successfully retained the keys to her vehicle. The suspects then fled the area on foot.

Both suspects were captured by nearby security cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26046247

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