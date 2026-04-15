MPD Investigating Northeast Fatal Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department's (MPD) Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, April 11, 2026, at approximately 3:44 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to North Capitol Street and K Street, Northeast, for the report of a crash involving a scooter and a vehicle. Officers located an adult male suffering critical injuries in the roadway. DC Fire and EMS transported the adult male to a local hospital, and despite all efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the 1000 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The Civic entered the intersection at K Street on a green signal. The Civic came to a stop in the intersection while waiting for traffic to clear. As the traffic signal turned red for both northbound and southbound lanes, a 2025 Zhilong ST scooter was traveling northbound in the 900 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The scooter entered the intersection of North Capitol Street and K Street, Northeast, against the solid red signal that had been red for approximately three seconds. The scooter struck the passenger side of the Civic as the Civic was making a left turn onto K Street, Northeast.

The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Aaron Watson, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

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