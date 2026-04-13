MPD Provides Update on Youth Safety

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is providing an update on youth safety and the enforcement of the Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone, which concluded Sunday night.

The Juvenile Curfew Zone went into effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.

MPD and our law enforcement partners maintained a robust deployment in Navy Yard, and in areas throughout the city where disorderly activity has previously occurred. Our plan included supporting the DC Department of Parks and Recreation’s “Teen Spring Jam II“ hosted on Friday and Saturday night. Hundreds of youth attended that event without incident.

Each night of the curfew, MPD worked to ensure juveniles in Navy Yard dispersed during Curfew Zone hours. On Saturday night groups briefly engaged in disorderly activity before dispersing. No criminal offenses occurred, and no arrests were made. Four arrests were made by our partners at Metro Transit Police at the Waterfront Metro Station, outside of the Curfew Zone. On Sunday night, six curfew violations occurred inside of the Navy Yard zone. No criminal offenses occurred.

“MPD is committed to doing everything possible to keep DC residents and visitors safe, and that includes supporting spaces to enable youth to gather to enjoy our city” said Interim Chief of Police Jeffery W. Carroll. “As spring break continues, we need parents and guardians to be proactive and check-in with their children. MPD will maintain a large presence throughout spring break to ensure safety.”

MPD reminds the public that a citywide curfew is in effect for all juveniles under 18 beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning. Parents and guardians are reminded to know where their children are prior to the start of curfew hours.

MPD would like to thank our law enforcement and local and federal partners for their continued partnership and assistance in support of the residents and visitors of the District of Columbia