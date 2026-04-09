MPD Arrests Juvenile in Southwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile in an assault with intent to rob in Southwest.

On Friday, February 27, 2026, at approximately 7:10 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of an assault in the 500 block of C Street, Southwest. The suspect approached the victims, demanded their property, and attempted to take both victims' property. When one of the victims refused, the suspect began assaulting her. The suspect fled the scene without taking any property. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, March 30, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14-year-old juvenile female of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

CCN: 26026372

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