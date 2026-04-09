DC DMV March 30, 2026 - Fee Change Notice
On February 5, the Georgetown DMV Service Center experienced a significant water main break. Due to flooding impacts, the Georgetown DMV Service Center will remain closed to the public until further notice.
DC DMV's services will remain available at our other locations, online and via our mobile app.
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