How preparation and teamwork saved a life during an emergency

When seconds counted

At the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, caring for others is not confined to exam rooms or clinical spaces. Recently, that commitment came to life during an emergency that reminded everyone why preparation and teamwork matter.

A split-second response

It was an ordinary lunch break in a building that houses nearly 70 clinical and administrative employees. Conversations filled the room until suddenly they stopped. A staff member began choking. She clutched her neck, unable to speak, signaling distress. A colleague immediately called out for help.

Within seconds, people moved.

Nurse William Gangwer responded without hesitation. Recognizing the universal sign of choking, he stepped in and began performing abdominal thrusts while others ensured help was available and created space for him to act. The room shifted from shock to focused coordination.

In training, scenarios are practiced in controlled environments. In real life, there is no script. There is only instinct, preparation, and the ability to remain calm when every second counts.

Gangwer continued until the obstruction was dislodged. As the staff member began breathing and speaking again, relief swept across the room. What could have been a devastating outcome became a powerful example of skill and teamwork in action.

Training in action

“For me, it wasn’t about being a hero,” said Gangwer. “It was about doing what we are trained to do and taking care of the people around us. In health care, you must be ready at any moment.”

Those who witnessed the event walked away with more than relief. They saw firsthand how preparation translates into confidence and how a culture of readiness protects not only Veterans, but each other.

Safety is a shared responsibility. On that day, clinical expertise met quick thinking. Colleagues became first responders. Training became action.

Most importantly, a life-threatening situation ended with a coworker safely returning to her day.

At the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, readiness is not a concept. It is a commitment lived out daily. And when it mattered most, that commitment saved a life.