Supporting the Next Generation of Semiconductor Chip R&D

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the beginning of installation of Tokyo Electron’s leading-edge 300mm wafer coater/developer system designed to support the next generation of semiconductor manufacturing at NY Creates’ Albany NanoTech Complex. This tool, called the CLEAN TRACK™ LITHIUS Pro DICE™, applies and processes a light-sensitive layer on silicon wafers, which is the platform upon which computer chips are built. This allows researchers to fabricate the minute patterns needed for the next generation of advanced processors, memory, sensors and more. This is the first major piece of equipment to be delivered for the forthcoming High NA Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Center at Albany NanoTech, which will be North America’s first and only publicly owned, accessible High NA EUV Lithography research site.

“New York State is leading the nation in semiconductor manufacturing and R&D, and the installation of this tool for the High NA EUV Lithography Center will allow New York to remain at the forefront of chip innovation,” Governor Hochul said. “This announcement showcases the importance of public-private partnerships and how we can work together to deliver for New Yorkers and the nation, providing cutting-edge technology to support groundbreaking manufacturing right here in this state.”

In the coming months, ASML’s High NA EUV lithography system, arguably the most advanced machine ever created, will arrive in sections and be installed inside the new NanoFab Reflection (NFR) building. “First light,” when the tool’s EUV light is first turned on, is expected before the end of the year. This progress follows NFR’s “topping-out” milestone, attended by Governor Hochul in December, when construction teams put in place the building’s final steel beam.

Governor Hochul announced Creates’ High NA EUV Lithography Center in December 2023, a $10 billion partnership which includes $9 billion in industry investment and $1 billion from Empire State Development, with leaders from the semiconductor industry such as IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, and others. The initiative is establishing a next-generation semiconductor research and development center at Creates’ Albany NanoTech Complex to support the R&D of the world’s most complex and powerful semiconductors.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State has firmly established itself as a global hub of cutting-edge semiconductor research, anchored by world-class assets like the Albany NanoTech Complex and strengthened by unprecedented public-private partnerships. Through targeted, strategic investments, we are building a robust ecosystem that accelerates innovation, supports next-generation technologies, and attracts industry leaders. These efforts are not only advancing the future of chip R&D, but also creating high-quality jobs, expanding opportunity, and securing New York’s leadership in this critical industry for decades to come.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The most cutting-edge extreme ultraviolet chip-making technology in the world is being installed right now in the Capital Region’s backyard. This is a major leap forward that will propel American discoveries in chipmaking that scientists today can’t even fathom. My CHIPS & Science Law has delivered major federal investment across Upstate NY to help communities from Syracuse to Albany lead the way in semiconductor manufacturing, and this state-of-the-art High NA EUV Lithography Center will help supercharge those efforts. With this new advanced chipmaking tool being installed, Albany NanoTech is leading the nation in ensuring America stays ahead of China in the race to build the future of technology. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership in ensuring the next generation of microchips will be developed here in America, in Upstate NY, not overseas.”

NY Creates President and CEO Dave Anderson said, “As we begin installing the first major tool for our High NA EUV Lithography Center, we’re taking an important step toward enabling the most advanced semiconductor research capabilities in the world. Tokyo Electron’s LITHIUS Pro DICE system will play a foundational role in supporting High NA EUV operations and accelerating breakthroughs with our industry partners, and we are thrilled to be coordinating this initial effort with our longtime collaborators TEL Technology Center, America, based at our site, as well as ASML. This progress reflects New York’s strategic investments and our team’s commitment to driving the next generation of semiconductor innovation for the U.S. right here at our Albany NanoTech Complex.”

TEL Technology Center America (TTCA) President Alex Oscilowski said, “The installation of the LITHIUS Pro DICE system at the Albany NanoTech Complex High NA EUV Lithography Center underscores what is possible when the semiconductor ecosystem comes together with a shared commitment to innovation. As High NA EUV comes online, it will accelerate advances in AI, high-performance computing, and the technologies that will shape how the world connects, computes and creates.”

ASML Business Line High NA EUV Head Peter Vanoppen said, “High NA EUV is a critical enabler of the next generation of semiconductor innovation, and the new High NA EUV Center at the Albany NanoTech Complex will create an invaluable R&D environment for industry and research partners to collaborate on the most advanced lithography technology. ASML is proud to support next-generation development at the Center with the forthcoming delivery of an EXE:5200B lithography system, which will help strengthen the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem and accelerate innovation for the future.”

Micron Technology, Inc. EVP and Chief Technology and Product Officer Scott DeBoer said, “The arrival of the first High NA EUV process tool at NY Creates marks a major milestone for advanced semiconductor R&D in New York and the U.S. The High NA EUV Lithography Center is vital for building the R&D ecosystem that drives next-generation Memory and Logic technologies, enabling future high-performance computing and advanced AI. This complements Micron’s mega fab investment, which will create 50,000 jobs by supporting the research, talent and innovation pipeline needed for long-term success. Micron is proud to collaborate at Albany NanoTech, helping strengthen American leadership and resilience in semiconductor manufacturing.”

IBM Research GM of IBM Semiconductors and VP of Hybrid Cloud Mukesh Khare said, “This milestone is an important step forward for the High NA EUV Lithography Center and the innovation ecosystem at the Albany NanoTech Complex. IBM has a long history of pioneering advances in chip technology, including the world’s first 2nm node chip, unveiled in 2021. High NA EUV is essential for sub-2nm scaling, and this capability will accelerate breakthroughs that will shape the future of computing.”

NY Creates’ High NA EUV Lithography Center already provides industry accessibility to standard NA EUV Lithography capabilities. High NA EUV lithography capabilities will allow chip development at the most advanced technology nodes while serving as a platform for additional partner growth with access to Creates’ cutting-edge R&D infrastructure. For more information about the Center and High NA EUV, visit: https://ny-creates.org/euv-lithography-center/.