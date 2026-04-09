Phillips Law Group Attorney Tim LeDuc Secures Third $1 Million Settlement in Four Weeks

Attorney Tim LeDuc (Phillips Law Group)

Mesa personal injury attorney Tim LeDuc of Phillips Law Group wins $1M for client injured in a T-bone collision on South Ellsworth Road.

Our job is to make sure people hurt through no fault of their own receive the compensation they need to move forward.” — Tim LeDuc, Attorney, Phillips Law Group

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group announced that attorney Tim LeDuc has secured a $1,000,000 settlement for a client who suffered serious injuries in a major vehicle collision in Mesa, Arizona. The result marks LeDuc's third $1 million settlement within a four-week period, underscoring the firm's track record of aggressive advocacy for injured Arizonans.The crash occurred along South Ellsworth Road in Mesa, one of the East Valley's busiest corridors. The injured driver was traveling north in a company vehicle when a southbound driver lost control after another vehicle unexpectedly moved into their lane. The sudden lane change caused the out-of-control vehicle to cross the median and enter oncoming traffic.Despite attempting to avoid the collision, the northbound driver was unable to escape and was T-boned by the vehicle that had crossed into his lane. Emergency responders arrived on scene and assisted the injured driver out of his vehicle before transporting him by ambulance to Banner Desert Medical Center.Medical evaluation confirmed fractures in both wrists. Physicians manually reset both wrists and placed them in stabilization wraps. The right wrist later required surgical reconstruction after doctors determined the bones had shattered. Additional surgery on the same wrist may still be necessary, and the injured driver is scheduled to consult with a plastic surgeon as part of his ongoing treatment."This was a life-changing crash that caused significant injuries and long-term impact for our client," said Tim LeDuc, personal injury attorney at Phillips Law Group . "Our job is to make sure people who are hurt through no fault of their own are supported through the legal process and receive the compensation they need to move forward."The $1 million settlement will help cover medical expenses, recovery costs, and the long-term impacts resulting from the collision. This outcome is LeDuc's third seven-figure result in four weeks, reflecting Phillips Law Group's commitment to fighting for maximum compensation on behalf of injury victims across Arizona.Phillips Law Group has served Arizona communities for more than 30 years, helping over 185,000 clients and recovering more than $2 billion for injured victims and their families.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers1134 S Stapley Dr #109, Mesa, AZ 85204(602) 288-1644

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