Phillips Law Group Attorney Nasser Abujbarah to Speak at Road to Justice Tour in Scottsdale

Nasser Abujbarah, Managing Attorney at Phillips Law Group, discusses the $6 million verdict against Meta on Arizona PBS.

Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah joins the Road to Justice Tour on May 12, 2026, in Scottsdale, AZ for a discussion on law and leadership.

Nasser continues to represent what modern leadership in law looks like. His ability to combine strategy, client care, and business vision makes him a valuable voice on any stage.” — Spokesperson, Phillips Law Group

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nasser Abujbarah , Managing Attorney of Phillips Law Group , will be a featured speaker at the Road to Justice Tour event on May 12, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. MST in Scottsdale, Arizona.The event brings together professionals, entrepreneurs, and legal minds for an engaging discussion focused on justice, advocacy, business growth, and leadership in today's evolving marketplace.As one of Arizona's respected legal leaders, Abujbarah will share insights drawn from years of experience helping injury victims, leading high-performing teams, and driving innovation within one of the state's most recognized law firms."Nasser continues to represent what modern leadership in law looks like," said a spokesperson for Phillips Law Group. "His ability to combine strategy, client care, and business vision makes him a valuable voice on any stage."Under Abujbarah's leadership, Phillips Law Group has continued to expand its impact across Arizona while maintaining a strong commitment to client service, results, and community involvement.The event will be held at 7014 E Camelback Rd, Suite 612, Scottsdale, Arizona. Registration details are available through the event organizer.About Phillips Law GroupFor more than 30 years, Phillips Law Group has represented injured victims across Arizona, serving more than 185,000 clients and recovering over $2 billion on their behalf. The firm is known for its relentless advocacy, client-first approach, and commitment to the communities it serves.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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