Phillips Law Group Wins $650,000 Settlement for Two Passengers Injured in US-60 Rollover Crash

Phillips Law Group Attorney Montana Thompson

Attorney Montana Thompson secured a $650K settlement for two clients injured when a lane-change collision caused their vehicle to roll over on US-60.

Our goal was to make sure they were fully supported and that the outcome reflected what they went through — physically, emotionally, and financially.” — Montana Thompson, Attorney, Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group attorney Montana Thompson has secured a $650,000 settlement on behalf of two clients who were seriously injured in a rollover collision on the US-60 highway.The crash occurred when a driver attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle carrying the two passengers, delivering a violent T-bone impact to the rear passenger side. The force of the collision caused the vehicle to flip over. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, and the at-fault driver was cited by law enforcement. Both injured passengers required immediate medical attention.One client was transported by ambulance to Banner Desert Medical Center, where she was treated for significant injuries, including dislocated ribs, spinal trauma, and persistent headaches. In the months following the accident, she also experienced ongoing anxiety and difficulty focusing while driving — effects that extended well beyond her physical recovery.The second passenger sustained severe facial injuries, including a deep laceration that resulted in permanent scarring, along with additional trauma from the crash. The vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, was declared a total loss.The case involved both first-party and third-party insurance claims, requiring strategic coordination to maximize recovery for both clients. Through careful advocacy and negotiation, Phillips Law Group Injury Lawyers secured a combined settlement of $650,000."This was a traumatic event for both clients, and the impact went far beyond the initial injuries," said attorney Montana Thompson. "Our goal was to make sure they were fully supported and that the outcome reflected what they went through — physically, emotionally, and financially."Phillips Law Group has been representing injury victims across Arizona for more than 30 years, recovering more than $2 billion on behalf of over 185,000 clients. The firm remains committed to helping individuals and families navigate the aftermath of serious accidents and obtain the compensation they deserve.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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