Phillips Law Group Named Finalist in 2026 Champions of Change Awards

Attorney Nasser Abujbarah

Nasser Abujbarah and the Phillips Law Foundation earn finalist nominations in Az Business magazine's 2026 Champions of Change Awards.

Being recognized alongside so many outstanding Arizona leaders is genuinely humbling. We are proud of what the team has built and what the Phillips Law Foundation continues to do.” — Nasser Abujbarah, Managing Attorney, Phillips Law Group

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group has earned a pair of finalist nominations in Az Business magazine's 2026 Champions of Change Awards, one of Arizona's most recognized honors for leadership, innovation, and community impact.Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah has been named a finalist in the Small- and Medium-Size Business Leaders of the Year category, and the Phillips Law Foundation has been named a finalist in the Business-Driven Philanthropic Organizations of the Year category. The finalists were announced by AZ Big Media, publisher of Az Business magazine, which organizes the annual awards program.The 2026 Champions of Change Awards luncheon is scheduled for May 21, 2026, at the Omni Tempe at ASU in Tempe, Arizona. The event will celebrate finalists and announce winners across more than a dozen categories, recognizing Arizona businesses, nonprofit organizations, and leaders who are driving meaningful change across the state.Phillips Law Group also serves as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Champions of Change Awards.Abujbarah's nomination recognizes his leadership at the helm of one of Arizona's most prominent personal injury law firms. Under his direction, Phillips Law Group has continued to expand its reach while maintaining a strong focus on client outcomes and community involvement. The firm has recovered more than $2 billion for over 185,000 clients across more than 30 years in practice.The Phillips Law Foundation's nomination reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to supporting underserved communities, youth safety, and charitable initiatives throughout Arizona."Being recognized alongside so many outstanding Arizona leaders and organizations is genuinely humbling," said Nasser Abujbarah, Managing Attorney of Phillips Law Group. "We are proud of what the team has built and equally proud of the work the Phillips Law Foundation continues to do in our communities."Az Business magazine's Champions of Change Awards recognize individuals and organizations that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and a commitment to strengthening Arizona communities. According to AZ Big Media, this year's finalists were selected from a broad field of nominees across industries, including healthcare, finance, construction, technology, education, and nonprofit services.For more information about the 2026 Champions of Change Awards finalists , visit: https://azbigmedia.com/business/here-are-the-finalists-for-the-2026-champions-of-change-awards/ Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591phillipslaw.com

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