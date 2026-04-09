Free2move Broadens Vehicle Access to Meet Evolving Mobility Demands

From car-sharing to short-term rent to subscription, Free2move designs vehicle access solutions for every customer need

Customers need a car for a short city errand, for a weekend trip, or for several months, without ownership. Free2move makes it easier to choose the right option, through one seamless ecosystem.” — Ahmed Mhiri, CEO of Free2move

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free2move , the global mobility provider, has broadened vehicle access options to meet evolving customer demand. Driven by data and technology, Free2move has introduced innovative options for every type of journey. With a diverse portfolio that includes car-sharing, short-term rental (RENT), and Car on Demand, the company is helping customers match the right mobility solution to their individual needs.“Mobility is no longer one-size-fits-all,” said Ahmed Mhiri, co-CEO of Free2move. “Some customers need a car for a short city errand, others for a weekend trip, and others for several months without the constraints of ownership. Free2move makes it easier to choose the right option for each situation through one seamless ecosystem.”Free2move recommends customers choose their vehicle access option based on frequency, duration and the level of flexibility they need:How to access a vehicle for occasional urban use? Car-sharingFor customers who only need a car from time to time, especially in city centers, car-sharing is the most flexible solution. Vehicles can be located and accessed directly through the Free2move app, making it ideal for short trips, errands, meetings or spontaneous travel. Depending on the city and local fleet, users may access vehicles such as compact urban EVs, including models like the Fiat 500e. Free2move car-share fleets are available in Washington D.C., as well as in capital cities across Europe.How to access a vehicle for a few days or a planned trip? Short-Term Rental (RENT)For weekend getaways, business travel, family visits or temporary mobility over several days, Short-Term Rental (RENT) is often the best fit. This option gives customers more choice in vehicle type and options, while offering a ready-to-drive experience through Free2move’s dealership, franchise and partner network. Booking is simple, support is clear, and key services are included in the rental experience.How to access a vehicle for month-to-month flexibility? Car on DemandFor customers who need a vehicle on a month-to-month basis, Car on Demand offers a flexible alternative to traditional leasing or ownership. Designed for drivers who want regular access to a vehicle without a long-term lock-in, the offer is an all-inclusive monthly experience with services such as insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance, depending on the market. It is especially well suited to temporary life changes, work assignments, relocations or customers who want to stay flexible.To help customers decide, Free2move encourages them to ask these simple questions:● How often do I need a car?● For how long do I need it?● Do I need a specific model or maximum spontaneity?In many cases, the answer is straightforward:● Occasional and spontaneous use points to Car Sharing● Planned trips over a few days point to Short-Term Rental● Regular use over one month or more points to Car on DemandOne ecosystem, multiple ways to moveFree2move’s approach reflects a broader shift in mobility: giving customers access to the right vehicle at the right time, without requiring permanent ownership. All Free2move vehicle access options are available through the Free2move app, for a seamless experience.About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term car rental, subscription-based car-sharing and parking services. Free2move currently has more than six million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For further information: https://www.free2move.com

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