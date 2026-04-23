Artefact Deepens Google Cloud Collaboration w/ Gemini Enterprise, Wins 2026 Google Cloud AI Partner of the Year for EMEA

Announced at Google Cloud Next 2026, Artefact reinforces its role in scaling governed, agentic AI for enterprise

Our shared mission is clear: to set new standards in AI, lead the charge into an era of innovation, and unlock business value for our customers.” — Ghadi Hobeika, Partner and CEO of Artefact North America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artefact , the global consulting firm dedicated to data and AI transformation, today announced a major step forward in its collaboration with Google Cloud, as part of a select group of AI-first services partners helping enterprises accelerate AI adoption at scale with Gemini Enterprise. At the same time, Artefact has been named 2026 Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year for EMEA, marking the second consecutive year the company has received the regional distinction.These strategic milestones reinforce Artefact’s position in the Google Cloud ecosystem as a trusted partner for enterprises, deploying agentic workflows into core business processes with trusted data, strong governance, and measurable business outcomes.“The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We are proud to name Artefact a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year.”Artefact is being recognized for excellence in the Google Cloud ecosystem with its Agentic AI Transformational Programs that accelerate the transition from AI ambition to enterprise-level, governed agentic AI, and decouple revenue growth from operating costs.From AI strategy to technical implementation, Artefact supports some of the largest Google Cloud customers in their transformation across all regions and industries: retail, CPG, financial services, life sciences, telecommunications, manufacturing and public sector.In the past year, Artefact has deployed its unique approach to generate significant business gains with agentic AI. With strong ExCom sponsorship, reshaping business processes through Google Cloud powered solutions can deliver up to 50% operational efficiency gains and significantly improve business performance.“Partnering with Google Cloud around Gemini Enterprise and receiving the AI Partner of the Year award for EMEA two years in a row is a strong signal of the impact we are creating with our clients,” said Fabrice Henry, COO of Artefact. “With Google Cloud, we believe we have a unique business and technical value proposition in agentic AI. We’re committed to deploying our joint approach globally to accelerate AI adoption and help customers generate meaningful business results.”The expanded collaboration will help joint customers scale AI transformation globally by combining Gemini models, Gemini Enterprise’s agentic capabilities, and Vertex AI with Artefact’s consulting, data, and AI transformation expertise.Ghadi Hobeika, Partner and CEO of Artefact North America, said “This recognition inspires us to push further in our journey alongside Google Cloud, where the power of Gemini models with the agentic capabilities of Gemini Enterprise and the scaling power of VertexAI enable us to move the needle of AI transformation of our customers. Our shared mission is clear: to set new standards in AI, lead the charge into an era of innovation, and unlock business value for our customers.”About ArtefactArtefact is a leading global consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption of data and AI to positively impact people and organizations. The team specializes in data & AI transformation and AI/data-driven marketing to drive tangible business results across the entire enterprise value chain – with a focus on top and bottom-line business value. Artefact offers the most comprehensive set of data-driven solutions per industry, built on deep data science and cutting-edge AI technologies, delivering AI projects at scale in all industry sectors.From strategy to design to implementation, Artefact offers an end-to-end approach and solutions: data & AI strategy, data quality and governance, data platforms, AI Factory, data-driven customer experience, and marketing ROI. Our 2000 employees operate in 27 countries (Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, India, Africa) and we partner with 1000+ clients.Visit: artefact.com

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