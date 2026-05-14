Free2move Unleashes the Jeep® Wrangler in D.C. Fleet Transformation, Responding to 100% Surge in Long-Term Carsharing

2026 Jeep Wrangler in WDC

We are continuously analyzing usage data to ensure our fleet matches the specific needs of the D.C. community. This pilot program allows us to test the demand for rugged, high-capacity vehicles.” — Ahmed MHIRI, co-CEO of Free2move

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free2move , the Stellantis-owned mobility hub, is making a definitive statement on the future of urban travel by launching a bold strategic pilot program in the nation’s capital. In direct response to a massive market shift, where long-term carsharing trips have doubled year-over-year, Free2move is injecting the raw power and capability of the iconic JeepWrangler into its fleet.The Jeep Wrangler, built for the long haul, featuring a powerful combustion engine and ample room for gear, serves as the perfect partner for those who need more space and rugged performance than a traditional city car can offer. This addition creates the most exciting way to drive a Jeep in the U.S. capital, seamlessly connecting users to their next journey through the Free2move app.By introducing an initial batch of 25 Wranglers, Free2move is testing a shift toward larger, more capable vehicles designed for extended journeys. This targeted fleet optimization aims to bridge the gap between urban mobility and longer-distance exploration, serving customers who use the service as a primary alternative to car ownership.In a city characterised by its density, Free2move offers a seamless, fully digital experience proposing a high-density network of premium Jeeps available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Using a pay-per-use model for true price elasticity, the service offers a convenient alternative by optimising urban mobility in Washington D.C.'s most congested neighbourhoods.The addition of the JeepWrangler in Washington D.C. is part of Free2move’s global strategy to act as a digital showcase for Stellantis’ most iconic brands. By aligning specific models with local market DNA, such as the Fiat 500e in Italy’s historic centers or the Opel Mokka in Amsterdam, Free2move provides an unparalleled 'test-drive' environment, connecting millions of users to the latest automotive innovations from the Stellantis portfolio"We are continuously analyzing usage data to ensure our fleet matches the specific needs of the D.C. community," says Ahmed MHIRI, co-CEO of Free2move "This pilot program allows us to test the demand for rugged, high-capacity vehicles. By focusing on high-frequency usage and longer rental durations, we are exploring new ways to refine our operational model in the District."The Jeep Wrangler is available for booking via the Free2move app and , despite the upgrade of the vehicle lineup, members still enjoy the signature Free2move flexibility they love. Fuel is always included, insurance coverage is already taken care of, and parking within the designated Home Area remains totally free.About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience at the top of its priorities. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term, car rental, and car subscription and parking services. Free2move currently has more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For further information: free2move.com

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