Artefact Names Églantine Tranié Wigniolle Partner, Strengthening U.S. Growth and Data & AI Transformation Leadership

Eglantine Tranie Wigniolle, Partner at Artefact

Églantine Tranié Wigniolle brings 8 years of delivery depth across CPG, luxury, food and pet industries, from enterprise data foundations to agentic AI at scale

Everyone is rushing to deploy agents. But real opportunity is stepping back and redesigning processes end-to-end, identifying where agentic AI creates structural advantage, not just local automation.” — Églantine Tranié Wigniolle, Partner, Artefact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artefact , a global consulting firm specializing in data and AI transformation, has announced Églantine Tranié Wigniolle Partner, recognizing her central role in building Artefact's U.S. presence and her track record of delivering enterprise-scale data and AI programs across some of North America's most recognized brands.Eglantine began her career at Artefact’s Paris office and relocated to the United States in 2021 to establish and grow Artefact's North American practice. Since then, she has been instrumental in building the U.S. client portfolio, leading multi-year engagements across CPG, luxury, pet, and food industries, and shaping how Artefact delivers data and AI transformation end-to-end, from strategy through implementation. Her work spans data platform design and build, CDP activation, demand forecasting, business insights and automation, and the organizational change programs that make AI adoption stick.“Artefact is deeply entrepreneurial and there’s always something to build, improve, and scale,” said Églantine Tranié Wigniolle, Partner, Artefact.Proven impact across enterprise data and AI programsEglantine brings extensive experience in consumer packaged goods, luxury, food, and pet industries, partnering with business leaders to modernize data ecosystems and operationalize analytics and AI.From platforms to the next wave: Agentic AI readinessAs Artefact expands its Agentic AI Transformation Programs, Eglantine is now applying Artefact’s AI Scan to help leadership teams identify where agentic AI creates durable business value, before committing to large-scale build.● AI Scan is designed to help leaders move beyond siloed pilots by assessing end-to-end value chains, defining a practical roadmap for data, tooling, and governance readiness, and delivering prioritized recommendations tied to measurable outcomes."Everyone is rushing to deploy agents. The risk is ending up with dozens of siloed agents that don't connect and don't move the needle. The real opportunity is stepping back and redesigning processes end-to-end, identifying where agentic AI creates structural advantage, not just local automation. That's what AI Scan is built to do." Eglantine added.Building for growth and hiring to deliverArtefact continues to invest in its U.S. presence to meet rising enterprise demand for data engineering, modern AI platforms, analytics, and Agentic delivery at scale. As part of that growth, Artefact is actively recruiting AI engineers and other data and AI professionals to support client transformations.“What sets Églantine apart is her ability to bridge strategy and delivery, turning complex data environments into systems that make an impact in enterprise,” said Ghadi Hobeika, CEO, Artefact US. “Her leadership reflects Artefact’s mindset: high ownership, fast adaptation, and a human-centered approach to technology transformation.”About ArtefactArtefact is a global consulting firm specializing in data and AI transformation. Artefact helps organizations build governed data foundations, deploy AI and GenAI solutions, and scale adoption through operating models that deliver measurable business impact.

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