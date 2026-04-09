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Attacks on Lebanon must end, and a ceasefire must apply to all

SLOVENIA, April 9 - Israeli attacks in Lebanon, which are causing numerous civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, must stop. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and maximum restraint by all parties. Full respect for international law, in particular international humanitarian law, and the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel is essential.

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Attacks on Lebanon must end, and a ceasefire must apply to all

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