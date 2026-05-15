Slovenian Expertise Presented at International Cyber Security Conference in the Nuclear World

SLOVENIA, May 15 - The International Conference on Computer Security in the Nuclear World: Securing the Future, also known as CyberCon26, was organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). CyberCon26 was the third conference in the CyberCon series organised by the IAEA.

The event brought together representatives of regulatory authorities, nuclear facility operators, research institutions, industry and international organizations from around the world, serving as a key international forum for discussions on future cyber security challenges in the nuclear sector.

This year’s conference focused on emerging cyber security challenges in the nuclear field, the impact of new digital technologies, the development and implementation of legislative frameworks, standards and guidance, risk management, and the strengthening of professional competencies. Alongside the main programme, numerous technical discussions, bilateral meetings and other side events were held to support the exchange of experience, strengthen international cooperation and encourage in-depth expert discussions on current cyber security issues in the nuclear sector. Topics addressed included the protection of industrial digital systems, supply chain management, cyber incident response, and the use of new emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

Representatives of the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration actively contributed to the conference by presenting Slovenian experience and approaches in the areas of preparedness and response to emergencies, the practical implementation of international standards and guidance, as well as the development of regulatory approaches and the conduct of cyber security inspections in nuclear facilities. Slovenian practices and experience attracted considerable interest among participants and were recognized as effective approaches that could contribute to strengthening cyber security at nuclear facilities in other countries as well.

Participation in the conference provided an important opportunity to further strengthen professional cooperation and exchange knowledge and experience in the field of nuclear cyber security. At the same time, it reaffirmed Slovenia’s active and recognized role in international efforts aimed at enhancing cyber security in the nuclear sector.