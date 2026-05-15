Statement on the 71st anniversary of the signing of the Austrian State Treaty

SLOVENIA, May 15 - Despite the progress made in certain areas, the implementation of the linguistic, educational, cultural and administrative rights of the Slovenian minority, as enshrined in the ADP, remains incomplete. In this vein, we would like to draw attention to the worrying indicators regarding the current situation and future prospects of the Slovenian minority, as well as the fact that the window of opportunity for addressing long-standing, unresolved issues is closing. The most pressing issue is the reform of the bilingual judiciary in Austrian Carinthia due to the slow pace of progress.

As the legal successor to the ADP and the state responsible for protecting its minorities, Slovenia calls on the Austrian authorities at all levels to intensify their efforts to ensure the full implementation of the rights of the Slovenian minority as set out in the ADP. Slovenia also urges the Austrian authorities to pursue this goal through constructive and inclusive dialogue with Slovenian minority representatives. The protection of national minorities is about more than just a historical obligation or a legal matter. It is also a visible expression of respect for European values, democratic standards and the cultural diversity that enriches society as a whole.

On this occasion, Slovenia reaffirms its commitment to continuing the dialogue with Austria, with the aim of further developing the partnership between the two neighbouring countries and achieving common goals in both bilateral and international contexts.