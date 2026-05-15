Slovenia’s economy records one of the highest growth rates in the EU in the first quarter

SLOVENIA, May 15 - According to currently available Eurostat data, which covers 20 of the 27 EU Member States, Slovenia has recorded one of the highest economic growth rates in the European Union. According to the Minister, this growth is not accidental, but rather the result of a stable environment, high employment, an active state investment policy and the resilience of the Slovenian economy.

The Minister underlined that growth is being driven primarily by domestic consumption, investment and public confidence in the future. Household consumption is increasing, particularly in durable goods, while investment by both businesses and the state is also growing. Investment in fixed assets increased by more than 12%, while investment in buildings and structures rose by more than 20%.

"This is not an economy at a standstill. It is an economy that invests and builds," the Minister emphasised. He added that general government sector investment has remained above 5% of GDP throughout the current Government's term of office, placing Slovenia among the leading European countries in this regard. According to the Minister, this is not something to be taken for granted, but reflects a strategic decision made at the beginning of the current Government's term of office.

Positive signals are also coming from the labour market. After four quarters of decline, employment is growing again, which, according to the Minister, means new jobs and greater confidence in economic activity.

However, the Minister did warn that challenges remain, particularly in the European industrial environment, export competitiveness and uncertainty in international markets. He therefore stressed the importance of continuing to pursuing a responsible economic policy and maintain stable public finances.

"Slovenia is currently growing faster than most European countries. Growth is being driven by domestic investment, consumption and employment, at a time marked by geopolitical uncertainty, energy shocks and a slowdown in the European economy," said the Minister.

According to the Minister, the Ministry of Finance will continue to pursue a policy based on stability, predictability and support for development. "The economy does not need politics of fear. It needs a stable environment, confidence and a responsible state," the Minister concluded.