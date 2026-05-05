Access Fixtures Launches New BORB Field-Selectable LED Louvered Bollard Light

BORB 14-19-24 LED Round Flat-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light BORB 14-19-24 LED Round Flat-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light (Bollard Head) BORB 14-19-24 LED Round Flat-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light (Tuning Switches) BORB 14-19-24 LED Round Flat-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light (Cylinder Housing Ground Anchors) BORB 14-19-24 LED Round Flat-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light (Fixture Dimensions)

New high-output LED bollard features 3,360 lumens with field-selectable wattage and CCT, offering on-site customization for commercial perimeters and walkways.

BORB LED bollard light delivers unmatched adaptability. With field-selectable wattage and CCT in a rugged louvered design, it ensures the right light output and ambiance exactly where it is needed.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces the launch of BORB LED Round Flat-Top Field Selectable LED Louvered Bollard Light. This versatile lighting solution combines a sleek, modern aesthetic with heavy-duty construction, designed to provide high-output illumination for walkways, plazas, and commercial perimeters.

The BORB introduces a new level of flexibility for facility managers and contractors, featuring field-selectable wattage and color temperature. This allows for real-time adjustments on-site, ensuring the lighting perfectly matches the specific requirements of any architectural or security application without the need to order multiple specialized fixtures.

“The BORB series represents the next step in adaptable outdoor lighting,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “By integrating selectable power and CCT options into a rugged, louvered design, we are giving our customers the ability to fine-tune their environment’s safety and ambiance with a single, durable fixture.”

Field Selectable

The BORB is engineered to eliminate the guesswork of outdoor lighting projects. With integrated switches, users can customize the fixture's performance at the time of installation:

Adjustable Wattage: Choose between 14W, 19W, or 24W to control brightness levels.

Selectable CCT: Toggle between 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K to achieve the desired visual warmth or clarity.

Integrated Dimming: Standard 0-10V dimming capabilities allow for even greater control over energy consumption and light levels.

Energy Efficient

Delivering an impressive 140 lumens per watt, the BORB produces up to 3,360 lumens, providing powerful visibility while maintaining a low energy footprint. The louvered reflector design directs light downward to minimize glare while maximizing ground coverage. With its multi-voltage driver (120-277V) and high-efficiency SMD 2835 LEDs, the BORB is a premier choice for reducing operating costs in retail centers, parking structures, and municipal landscapes.

Durability & Reliability

Built for demanding outdoor environments, the BORB features a robust die-cast aluminum housing with an IK08 impact rating, ensuring it can withstand physical wear and intentional tampering. Key reliability features include:

Weather-Resistant Finish: A bronze, UV-stabilized powder-coated finish provides long-lasting protection against corrosion and salt exposure.

IP65 Protection: The system features a clear, anti-UV polycarbonate lens and is fully sealed against dust and moisture.

Long-Life Performance: Rated for 50,000 hours of life and backed by a 5-year limited warranty, the BORB operates reliably in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°F to 113°F.

Technical Summary and Specification Compliance

The BORB Round Flat-Top Louvered Reflector LED Bollard light is a DLC-listed (S-8IG7MV) fixture, ensuring eligibility for various utility rebates. Standing at 42.24 inches with a 6.39-inch diameter, it delivers a B1-U3-G2 BUG rating for controlled light distribution. The system is equipped with 4kV surge protection and a 70+ CRI, making it a code-compliant and high-performance upgrade for any professional lighting project.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and outdoor LED lighting solutions, specializing in durable, high-performance products designed for demanding environments. For more information, visit www.accessfixtures.com.

BORB: Field-Selectable LED Louvered Bollard Light

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