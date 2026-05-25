Access Fixtures Launches New APOL Solar LED Flagpole Lights with 360° Illumination

APOL 18-watt LED Solar Flagpole Light (Installation Angle 1) APOL 18-watt LED Solar Flagpole Light (Installation Angle 2) APOL 18-watt LED Solar Flagpole Light (Components) APOL 18-watt LED Solar Flagpole Light APOL 18-watt LED Solar Flagpole Light (Illuminating USA Flag)

APOL 18w solar flagpole light, a unique three-head adjustable design, delivering 1,890 lumens and automatic dusk-to-dawn operation, zero wiring or trenching.

APOL solar light eliminates barriers to proper flag illumination. Its high-lumen output and 360-degree adjustable heads provide a powerful, easy-to-install solution that stays lit all night.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces the launch of APOL 18-watt LED Solar Flagpole Light. This innovative, off-grid lighting solution is engineered to provide powerful, consistent illumination for flags, monuments, and high-visibility outdoor spaces without electrical wiring or trenching.

The APOL represents a significant advancement in solar flagpole technology, featuring a unique three-head design that delivers a full 360° of adjustable light. While traditional solar flagpole lights often struggle with low output, the APOL provides professional-grade brightness, ensuring that the flag remains a visible, illuminated focal point from dusk until dawn.

“Properly illuminating a flag is a matter of respect and compliance with flag code, but traditional wired lighting can be prohibitively expensive to install,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “The APOL solar light eliminates those barriers, offering a high-lumen, easy-to-install solution that provides 360° coverage and stays lit all night long.”

High Lumen Output

The APOL is engineered to outperform standard solar flagpole lights, delivering an impressive 1100 luminaire lumens (with a light source output of up to 1890 lumens). Powered by high-output SMD 2835 LEDs and a high-efficiency PET solar panel, the system achieves a remarkable 145 lumens per watt. This ensures that even larger flagpoles receive the intense, clear 6000K illumination required for high visibility and patriotic display.

360° Degree Adjustable Illumination

Unlike fixed, single-head solar lights that can leave "blind spots," the APOL features a versatile design that allows for complete coverage of the target area.

Independent Adjustment: The three light heads can be directed exactly where needed upward to illuminate the flag, or outward to cover the surrounding area.

Smart Operation: Integrated day/night detection allows the APOL to operate automatically, turning on at dusk and off at dawn to maximize battery life and ensure reliable performance every night.

Effortless Installation

APOL is designed for maximum convenience, allowing properties to upgrade their lighting without specialized equipment.

Simple Mounting: The unit easily mounts directly to the middle of the flagpole; no climbing or bucket trucks are necessary for setup.

Zero Infrastructure: Because it is 100% solar-powered, there is no need for trenching, wiring, or electrical permits, making it an ideal "plug-and-play" solution.

All-Weather Construction: Built with a rugged ABS body and an IP65 rating, the APOL is fully protected against rain and snow, operating reliably in temperatures ranging from -10°C to 60°C.

Technical Summary and Specification Compliance

APOL 18-watt LED Solar Flag Pole Light is a compact yet powerful fixture, measuring 9.85 x 9.85 inches and weighing just 1.25 lbs. It is CE listed and features an 80+ CRI for excellent color rendering and visual clarity. Backed by a 5-year warranty, the APOL provides a durable, maintenance-free lighting upgrade for municipal, commercial, and residential flag displays.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and outdoor LED lighting solutions, specializing in durable, high-performance products designed for demanding environments. For more information, visit www.accessfixtures.com.

APOL 18-Watt LED Solar Flagpole Light | 360° High-Output Off-Grid Flag Illumination

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