Access Fixtures Launches New ORBE Field-Selectable Architectural Dome-Top LED Louvered Bollard Light

ORBE 14-19-24 LED Round Dome-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light ORBE 14-19-24 LED Round Dome-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light (Bollard Head) ORBE 14-19-24 LED Round Dome-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light (Tuning Switches) ORBE 14-19-24 LED Round Dome-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light (Cylinder Housing Ground Anchors) ORBE 14-19-24 LED Round Dome-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light (Fixture Dimensions)

ORBE LED Bollard Light - a sleek dome-top design with field-selectable wattage and Kelvin, 140 lumens per watt, 0-10V dimming, and die-cast aluminum housing.

ORBE LED bollard Light features an architectural style with flexibility. Field-selectable wattage and CCT in a dome-top louvered design ensure precise lighting and refined ambiance for any project.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces the launch of the ORBE Field Selectable LED Dome Top Bollard Light. This premium lighting solution combines an elegant architectural form with rugged, versatile performance, designed to enhance walkways, building perimeters, and public spaces.

The ORBE introduces a sophisticated aesthetic to the Access Fixtures lineup, featuring a classic dome-top design paired with a high-performance louvered reflector. Like its flat-top counterparts, the ORBE is engineered for maximum on-site flexibility, allowing contractors and facility managers to adjust both light intensity and color temperature during installation to meet the exact needs of their project.

“The ORBE series offers the perfect balance of architectural style and functional adaptability,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “With its dome-top silhouette and field-selectable internal components, it provides a high-end look while ensuring that every property gets exactly the right amount of light, precisely where they need it.”

Field Selectable

The ORBE is designed to simplify project planning by offering nine different lighting configurations in a single fixture. Using integrated switches, users can customize the following:

Adjustable Wattage: Select between 14W, 19W, or 24W to achieve the ideal brightness for the specific application.

Selectable CCT: Toggle between 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K to match existing lighting or set a new architectural tone.

Precise Control: Standard 0-10V dimming allows for granular control over light levels, ensuring the ambiance remains perfect throughout the night.

Energy Efficient

With an industry-leading efficacy of 140 lumens per watt, the ORBE delivers up to 3,360 lumens of high-quality light. The louvered reflector design is precision-engineered to direct light downward and outward, significantly reducing glare while providing a safe, well-lit path. By utilizing high-efficiency SMD 2835 LEDs and a multi-voltage driver (120-277V), the ORBE helps organizations reduce their energy footprint and operational costs without compromising on visibility or safety.

Durability & Reliability

The ORBE is built to endure the rigors of high-traffic outdoor environments. It features a heavy-duty die-cast aluminum housing and an IK08 impact rating, providing superior protection against both accidental damage and intentional tampering.

Weatherproof Performance: An IP65 rating ensures the fixture is completely sealed against dust and moisture, while the anti-UV clear polycarbonate lens prevents yellowing over time.

Corrosion Resistance: The bronze, UV-stabilized powder-coated finish is designed to withstand salt exposure, moisture, and extreme UV rays.

Extreme Resilience: Rated for 50,000 hours of life and backed by a 5-year limited warranty, the ORBE operates flawlessly in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 113°F.

Technical Summary and Specification Compliance

ORBE LED Round Dome-Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light is a DLC-listed (S-7U1I96) fixture, making it eligible for a wide range of commercial energy rebates. It stands at 42.24 inches with a 6.39-inch diameter and features a B1-U3-G2 BUG rating, ensuring high-performance light distribution with minimal sky glow. Equipped with 4kV surge protection and a 70+ CRI, the ORBE is a professional-grade solution for modern infrastructure upgrades.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and outdoor LED lighting solutions, specializing in durable, high-performance products designed for demanding environments. For more information, visit www.accessfixtures.com.

ORBE - LED Round Dome Top Louvered Reflector Bollard Light

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