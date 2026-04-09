InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Transformable Cart System to Improve Mobility Across Mixed Terrain Environments

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mimi S. of Old Orchard Beach, ME is the creator of the Sand Skis, a new transport system developed to address mobility limitations associated with conventional wheeled carts operating on soft terrain such as sand or snow. The system integrates a dual-mode mobility mechanism that allows a cart to transition between standard wheel-based movement and sled-based gliding depending on surface conditions.Traditional beach carts and utility wagons rely on wheels for transport, which perform effectively on hard, stable surfaces such as pavement or boardwalks. However, on soft terrain, particularly loose sand, wheels tend to sink, increasing rolling resistance and making movement inefficient or impractical. This often requires users to reduce load capacity, make multiple trips, or enlist additional assistance to transport items.Sand Skis provides a reconfigurable undercarriage system that incorporates deployable sled blades in addition to standard wheels. When operating on firm surfaces, the cart functions conventionally using its wheel assembly. Upon encountering soft terrain, the user can deploy one or more sled blades, which lower beneath the cart and elevate the wheels off the ground. This redistributes the load across a broader surface area to help reduce ground pressure and allow the cart to glide rather than roll.The sled system can be configured using either a single wide blade or dual narrower blades depending on load distribution requirements and design preferences. Deployment may be achieved through manual or electronically assisted mechanisms. This enables users to transition between modes without unloading the cart.The cart structure itself is designed for portability and durability, featuring a collapsible frame for compact storage and transport. Materials used in construction are selected for resistance to corrosion and wear in environments involving sand, saltwater, and moisture. Additional features may include a deep storage compartment, external pockets for organization, and an extended pull handle to facilitate user control. The Sand Skis system may be implemented as a fully integrated cart design or as an aftermarket attachment compatible with existing wagon platforms.Key features and benefits include:• Dual-Mode Mobility System: Combines traditional wheels for hard surfaces with deployable sled blades for soft terrain such as sand or snow.• Reduced Ground Penetration: Sled configuration distributes weight over a larger surface area to prevent wheels from sinking into loose terrain.• Improved Transport Efficiency: Allows a single user to move heavier loads with reduced effort compared to conventional carts on sand.• Collapsible and Portable Design: Frame can be folded for compact storage and ease of transport.• Corrosion-Resistant Construction: Materials selected to withstand exposure to sand, saltwater, and outdoor environmental conditions.The Sand Skis system offers a hybrid mobility approach that addresses the limitations of wheeled transport on soft terrain by incorporating the deployable sled mechanism to facilitate more efficient load movement across various surfaces.Mimi filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Sand Skis product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Sand Skis can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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