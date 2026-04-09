548 Foundation Hosts Open House at Future Lake Street Campus

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 548 Foundation welcomed elected officials, community leaders, partners, and neighbors to a series of open houses at its future Lake Street Campus, offering a firsthand look at the organization’s workforce training and career placement programs and its long-term vision for expanding opportunity on Chicago’s West Side.Throughout the week, visitors toured the Lake Street Campus, met current students and staff, and learned how 548 Foundation prepares individuals for careers in high-demand industries while connecting graduates directly to employment opportunities. The open houses created space for candid conversations about workforce access, economic mobility, and the role community-driven training programs play in strengthening Chicago’s economy.“This is what momentum looks like,” said Fred Navarre, Program Director at 548 Foundation. “Lake Street Campus represents more than a building — it’s a hub for talent, opportunity, and community investment. This space allows us to meet students where they are and scale the impact we’re already seeing across Chicago.”During the open houses, students shared personal stories about how the program has helped them build technical skills, confidence, and clear pathways to employment. Staff members walked attendees through the structure of the training program, including hands-on instruction, wraparound support services, and direct partnerships with employers committed to hiring program graduates.“The numbers are impressive,” said Shadae Wiley, Program Compliance and Operations Manager. “The stories are where the impact sits, that’s where you learn about the challenges these students are facing and overcoming. The stories tell so much more than the numbers ever will.”D'Andre Mena, a student in the 548 Foundation’s program, has seen the impact firsthand. "I’ve always succeeded academically, but I never felt a true passion for learning until I came to 548. This program didn’t just inspire me, it gave me the opportunity and support to turn my goals into reality."Local elected officials and community leaders in attendance emphasized the importance of continued investment in workforce development and praised 548 Foundation’s commitment to long-term community impact.“My recent site visit with the 548 Foundation opened my eyes to the profound scope of their mission,” said Alderman Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward. “Hearing their story and seeing the groundwork they are laying for sustainable development proves they are a vital partner in revitalizing our communities. I am thrilled by their vision for the future and the lasting economic impact they are bringing to our city.”Looking ahead, 548 Foundation envisions the Lake Street Campus as a cornerstone for expanded programming, deeper employer partnerships, and increased capacity to serve students across Chicago. The campus will support the organization’s broader mission to train, place, and advance individuals into sustainable careers while strengthening the local workforce ecosystem.About 548 Foundation548 Foundation is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization focused on workforce training and career placement in high-demand industries. Through hands-on training, employer partnerships, and comprehensive student support, 548 Foundation creates pathways to sustainable careers and economic mobility for individuals across Chicago.

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