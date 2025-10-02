Mayor Brandon Johnson to Deliver Keynote at 548 Foundation Graduation Ceremony

Students gather for a photo during a 548 Foundation training session. Students wait to walk across the stage during a 548 Foundation graduation ceremony.

Our graduates represent the future of Chicago’s clean energy workforce. Their success is proof of what’s possible when we invest in people, communities, and the industries of tomorrow.” — A.J. Patton, Founder and CEO of the 548 Foundation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago, IL — October 1, 2025 — 548 Foundation will host its Graduation Ceremony, celebrating participants who have successfully completed the organization’s Clean Energy and Workforce Training programs. The event will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 11:30 AM at Life Center COGIC, 5500 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60637.The ceremony will feature Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as the keynote speaker, recognizing the dedication and achievements of graduates entering the clean energy workforce. The event will also bring together families, community leaders, and workforce partners to highlight the importance of advancing equitable opportunities in sustainable industries.“Our graduates represent the future of Chicago’s clean energy workforce,” said A.J. Patton, Founder and CEO of the 548 Foundation. “Their success is proof of what’s possible when we invest in people, communities, and the industries of tomorrow.”This milestone marks another step in the Foundation’s mission to provide training, certification, and career pathways for residents historically underrepresented in renewable energy and workforce development sectors.Media outlets are encouraged to attend and cover this community celebration.Event Details:What: 548 Foundation Graduation CeremonyWhen: Saturday, October 5, 2025, at 11:30 AM (Media Doors Open 11:10 AM)Where: Life Center COGIC, 5500 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60637Keynote Speaker: Mayor Brandon Johnson

