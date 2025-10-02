Mayor Brandon Johnson to Deliver Keynote at 548 Foundation Graduation Ceremony
The ceremony will feature Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as the keynote speaker, recognizing the dedication and achievements of graduates entering the clean energy workforce. The event will also bring together families, community leaders, and workforce partners to highlight the importance of advancing equitable opportunities in sustainable industries.
“Our graduates represent the future of Chicago’s clean energy workforce,” said A.J. Patton, Founder and CEO of the 548 Foundation. “Their success is proof of what’s possible when we invest in people, communities, and the industries of tomorrow.”
This milestone marks another step in the Foundation’s mission to provide training, certification, and career pathways for residents historically underrepresented in renewable energy and workforce development sectors.
Media outlets are encouraged to attend and cover this community celebration.
Event Details:
What: 548 Foundation Graduation Ceremony
When: Saturday, October 5, 2025, at 11:30 AM (Media Doors Open 11:10 AM)
Where: Life Center COGIC, 5500 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Keynote Speaker: Mayor Brandon Johnson
