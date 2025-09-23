548 Foundation Welcomes Fredric “Fred” Navarre as New Program Director

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 548 Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Fredric “Fred” Navarre as its new Program Director. In this role, Navarre will drive operational excellence while ensuring the organization’s impact remains at the forefront of its initiatives.Navarre joins 548 Foundation from the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C., where he played a pivotal role in shaping national business and workforce development strategies. During his tenure, he advanced major energy infrastructure projects, strengthened industry partnerships, and influenced key funding decisions that continue to generate long-term benefits for communities and industries nationwide.“We are thrilled to welcome Fred to the 548 Foundation team,” said A.J. Patton, Founder and CEO of 548 Enterprise . “His experience in leading large-scale initiatives and fostering strategic partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to grow and deepen our impact.”“Joining 548 Foundation is both an honor and an exciting opportunity,” Navarre said. “I look forward to working closely with this talented team to expand our impact, strengthen our programs, and create lasting opportunities that benefit the communities we serve. Together, we can build on the foundation’s strong track record and open even more pathways for individuals to achieve long-term success.”About 548 Foundation548 Foundation is committed to making sustainability accessible to all by transforming communities through education, innovation, and empowerment. Offering free, hands-on training in solar energy installation, climate-focused pre-apprenticeships, and energy auditing, the foundation provides pathways to meaningful careers in the green economy. By mentoring and supporting individuals from disadvantaged communities, the 548 Foundation is building a more equitable and sustainable future for Chicago and beyond.

