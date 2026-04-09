Charge Rigs Unveils Complete EV Charging ECO-System With 12 Integrated Products

Five hardware platforms and seven software systems form one closed-loop ecosystem — from site intelligence through driver experience. One company. Every layer.

FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charge Rigs , an American manufacturer of elite-class EV charging hardware and software, today announced the completion of its fully vertically integrated ECO-System — a closed-loop platform of 12 purpose-built products spanning every stage of the EV charging lifecycle.Unlike competitors who assemble solutions from third-party vendors, Charge Rigs designs, engineers, builds, and supports every product in-house. The result is an ecosystem where each product feeds the next, eliminating the gaps, finger-pointing, and integration failures that plague the industry.Nine Lifecycle Stages. One Company.The Charge Rigs ECO-System covers nine distinct stages of EV charging deployment and operations:Site Selection & Intelligence — EV Data Map analyzes any U.S. address using real federal data from five sources, producing profitability scores from 0-100, competitive analysis, and AI-generated investment narratives.Sales & Proposals — Bid Responder transforms RFP responses from weeks of work into minutes using AI that learns your company's voice, with confidence scoring on every answer.Electrical Engineering — EV Calc Pro delivers NEC-compliant calculations for every installation — wire sizing, voltage drop analysis, conductor distances, and transformer sizing.Installation Management — Install Planner provides drag-and-drop site design, real-time pricing, branded PDF proposals, and a 9-stage project pipeline for contractors.Hardware Deployment — Five BABA-compliant hardware platforms cover every use case:OMEGA: Commercial DC fast chargers, 60kW to 320kW, for permanent installationsFLEXX: Industry-first battery-powered mobile DC fast charger, 120kWGenIQ: Generator-powered mobile charger for off-grid and emergency responseDYNAMO: Portable wheeled shop charger, 20-40kW, for service baysAPEX: Dual-fuel portable Level 2 charger with integrated generatorNetwork Management — Asynio, the industry's first AI-native charging platform, unifies network operations, billing, support, maintenance, and dynamic load balancing — with zero transaction fees and no contracts.Roaming & Interoperability — Infineum bridges every major EV roaming protocol (OCPI, OICP, OCHP, eMIP), enabling global interoperability with multi-currency settlement and Plug & Charge support.Driver Experience — EVsocial delivers the social layer for EV drivers — station reviews, marketplace, gamification, and a free CPO dashboard. KwiqEV provides turnkey Charging as a Service with zero upfront costs.Ongoing Support — Rigs Care provides 24/7 expert support across the entire ecosystem with SLA-backed response times: Critical under 1 hour, High under 4 hours, Standard under 24 hours.The Closed LoopMost companies in this space are integrators — they stitch together products from different vendors and hope they work. Charge Rigs owns every layer. Driver data from EVsocial and KwiqEV feeds back into EV Data Map for smarter site selection, creating a self-improving cycle. That is what vertical integration actually means.Why It MattersThe EV charging industry requires massive infrastructure buildout over the next decade. Charge Rigs' vertically integrated approach addresses the fragmentation that has slowed deployment:No middlemen: One company accountable for hardware, software, installation tools, and supportAmerican manufacturing: All hardware built in Apopka, FL. BABA compliant with 60%+ U.S. parts and laborZero transaction fees: 100% of charging revenue goes to operatorsFlexible acquisition: Buy outright, lease for 12-60 months, or deploy through KwiqEV CaaS with zero upfront costComplete coverage: 20kW portable units to 320kW permanent installations, plus 7 software platformsAvailabilityThe full Charge Rigs ECO-System is available now. Hardware ships from Apopka, FL. All software platforms offer free trials. Explore the complete ecosystem at https://chargerigs.com/ecosystem About Charge RigsCharge Rigs is an American EV charging company headquartered in Apopka, FL, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and deployment of elite-class EV charging hardware and intelligent software. The company's vertically integrated ECO-System covers every stage of the EV charging lifecycle — from site intelligence through ongoing support. Learn more at https://chargerigs.com

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