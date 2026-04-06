3,000th Site Analysis Milestone

AI-powered profitability platform helps EV charging investors and developers identify high-demand locations, reducing risk in a rapidly expanding market.

The companies and investors using our platform understand that location is everything. A charger in the wrong spot is a money pit. Our job is to prevent that.” — Paul Boes

FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charge Rigs , an EV charging infrastructure consultancy, today announced that its EV Data Map platform (evdatamap.com) has completed more than 3,000 site profitability analyses across the United States, underscoring growing demand for data-driven investment tools in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle charging market.The milestone comes as EV adoption accelerates nationwide and investors, developers, and fleet operators seek reliable methods to evaluate where new charging stations will generate the strongest returns. EV Data Map addresses this need with a proprietary scoring engine that evaluates dozens of location-specific factors and assigns each site a profitability score from 0 to 100."Three thousand analyses is a meaningful proof point," said Paul Boes, founder of Charge Rigs. "It tells us that the market is hungry for tools that go beyond gut instinct. Investors putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into charging infrastructure deserve hard data, and that is exactly what EV Data Map delivers."The platform draws on an extensive array of federal and commercial data sources, including the Federal Highway Administration's Highway Performance Monitoring System (HPMS) for traffic volumes, the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey for demographic and income data, the Open Charge Map network for existing charger inventories, and Department of Energy datasets for utility rates and state incentive programs. An AI-driven narrative engine synthesizes the results into plain-language investment summaries, making complex data accessible to non-technical stakeholders.Each analysis evaluates a site through a dual-lens scoring model. A community lens assesses local EV density, population demographics, charger saturation, and proximity to commercial activity. A highway lens evaluates interstate and expressway traffic volumes, road classification, and corridor demand. The platform selects whichever lens produces the stronger case for each location, then overlays a Charger Utilization Estimator that models daily charging sessions, competitor impact, and recommended charger counts across multiple scenarios.Since launching, the platform has analyzed locations in all 50 states, from high-traffic interstate corridors along I-35 in Texas and I-95 on the East Coast to underserved rural communities where even a single charger could serve an emerging market. The data confirms wide regional variation: some urban sites score above 90 out of 100, while remote locations with low EV adoption score below 30, reinforcing the importance of site-specific analysis before committing capital.The platform also offers capabilities designed for enterprise and institutional users. An external Report API enables commercial real estate firms, utilities, and fleet operators to programmatically request site analyses and integrate profitability scores into their own investment workflows. An embeddable widget allows third-party websites to offer EV charger site scoring directly to their visitors. A Discovery API helps developers identify high-potential sites within a defined geography.In addition to profitability scoring, each analysis includes a downloadable PDF report containing a detailed breakdown of all scoring metrics, a five-year growth projection, grid readiness assessment, and an AI-generated investment narrative. These reports are used by investors for due diligence, by municipalities evaluating grant applications, and by developers building out charging networks.The 3,000-analysis milestone reflects broader momentum in the EV charging market. The U.S. Department of Energy projects that the country will need approximately 1.2 million public charging ports by 2030 to support expected EV adoption levels, up from roughly 190,000 today. Federal programs including the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program are directing billions in funding toward charging deployment, creating urgency for developers and investors to identify and secure the strongest sites."The companies and investors using our platform understand that location is everything in this industry," Boes added. "A charger on the wrong stretch of highway or in a community with no EV demand is a money pit. Our job is to make sure every dollar goes to a site that can actually generate revenue."Charge Rigs continues to expand the platform's analytical capabilities, with planned enhancements to its market intelligence features and additional data integrations in the coming quarters.About Charge RigsCharge Rigs is an EV charging infrastructure consultancy based in Orlando, Florida. Through its EV Data Map platform (evdatamap.com), the company provides data-driven site profitability analysis, AI-powered investment reports, and enterprise APIs to help investors, developers, and fleet operators make informed decisions about EV charger placement across the United States. Learn more at chargerigs.com.

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