Charge Rigs Launches OMEGA V2: A Modular 60–320 kW DC Fast Charger Built for Fleet Depots and Public Charging Plazas

Charge Rigs Unveils OMEGA V2 — BABA-Compliant 60-320 kW DC Fast Charger Assembled in Florida

FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charge Rigs , a U.S. manufacturer of precision-engineered EV charging hardware, today announced the commercial availability of OMEGA V2, its flagship permanently-installed DC fast charger for fleet depots, public charging plazas, and high-throughput commercial sites.Assembled in Apopka, Florida, OMEGA is a grid-tied, architectural freestanding cabinet engineered for 24/7 commercial duty. It is offered in five configurations — Omega 60, 120, 180, 240, and 320 — with output configurable from 60 kW up to 320 kW, a 200–1000V DC range, 0–500A output, and greater than 95% efficiency. Every unit ships standard with dual CCS1 and NACS (SAE J3400) connectors, 18-foot cables with integrated cable management, and dynamic power sharing so a single cabinet can serve two vehicles at once."OMEGA is positioned to capture the largest segment of the commercial EV charging market," said Paul Boes, CEO, Charge Rigs. "Operators have told us they are tired of failing DC Fast Chargers. They want hardware that performs well throughout its life, not just the first few weeks and that survives Florida summers and Midwest winters, and that they can service themselves in minutes — not days. That is what OMEGA delivers."Engineered for uptimeOMEGA's modular architecture lets site operators swap internal power modules, cables, and key components in 15 minutes or less, eliminating the multi-day downtime typical of legacy DC fast chargers. A fault-tolerant power routing system keeps the charger operating even when an individual module is offline, removing the single points of failure that plague competing platforms. The cabinet uses enterprise-grade side-flow air cooling — no liquid cooling loops to maintain — inside a NEMA 3R, IP-rated enclosure built for all-weather outdoor deployment.Built for U.S. infrastructure programsOMEGA exceeds the 55% U.S. parts-and-labor threshold required by Build America, Buy America (BABA), making it eligible for NEVI-funded corridor projects, state DOT programs, and federal contracts. Power modules are UL listed, and the cabinet is ETL and FCC certified.Software and payments, ready out of the boxOMEGA runs on Charge Rigs' AI-native Asynio charger management platform with over-the-air updates, and supports OCPP 1.6J and 2.0.1 for interoperability with third-party networks. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi. A large high-resolution "Cool Touch" touchscreen — designed to remain readable in direct sunlight — anchors the driver experience, alongside an integrated contactless terminal supporting RFID, credit card, mobile wallets, and the OCPP network apps.AvailabilityOMEGA is shipping now across the United States. Site assessments, NEVI-eligible bid responses, and CaaS proposals can be requested at Charge Rigs.About Charge RigsCharge Rigs designs and assembles precision-engineered EV charging hardware in Apopka, Florida, spanning mobile deployment units to permanent depot installations. The company's charging product family includes the OMEGA DC fast charger, the Flexx mobile DC Fast Charger, the GenIQ mobile DC Fast charger (generator driven), and the Dynamo shop sized DC Charger. Of course, all Charger products come with our Asynio Charger Management software free of charge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.