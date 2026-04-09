Prialto Announces U.S. accredited MBA Program for Global Staff

MBA program offered through corporate learning partnership helps employees deepen critical thinking, business, and leadership skills

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prialto , a leading provider of managed virtual assistant and subscription staffing services for executives and teams, is proud to announce it has launched its new employee MBA program. All qualifying Prialto global employees — Productivity Assistants, Senior Productivity Assistants, Team Captains, and Team Leads — were encouraged to apply. The program is currently in Beta with a select number of participants, with the intention of being made available to its entire staff by the end of 2026.“One of our five core values is continuous learning,” said Prialto CEO and Co-Founder Eric Taussig. “We seek staff who have a lifelong learning, growth mindset. This means that we need to support them. The content of their work and the people they get to support give them opportunities to grow and learn every day. Now, through our MBA program, which is free to the employees who participate, we give them additional structured learning opportunities that they can use at Prialto and beyond.”Prialto is committed to supporting the professional development of its employees through best practices training and business acumen development. This MBA program represents Prialto’s next step in employee education."Prialto has always been about connecting talent with opportunity, no matter where someone lives,” Said Matthew Collins, who leads Prialto’s team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). “Education unlocks potential, builds confidence, and gives people tools they carry forward. Bringing an MBA program to our team is a bet on people. We grow when our people grow, and investing in people is how you build something that lasts."Prialto partnered with Valar Institute to develop this 2 year, fully sponsored MBA program.About PrialtoPrialto provides virtual administrative assistants to executives, small businesses, and large enterprises. Their virtual executive assistant services are curated and managed from their headquarters in Portland, Oregon, with creative insights from their global staff in Asia, Central America, and Africa. Their global telecommuting enables talented people from anywhere in the world economy to do meaningful work with dynamic business professionals in amazing places like San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and London. For more information, please visit prialto.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Prialto

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