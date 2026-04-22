Prialto Welcomes Senior Google Executive Neil Hoyne to its Global Advisory Board

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prialto , a leading provider of managed virtual assistant services for executives and teams, is excited to announce the appointment of Neil Hoyne to its Advisory Board Hoyne serves as Chief Strategist at Google, where he has redefined how the world’s leading brands approach data, AI, and digital transformation. He is the author of Converted: The Data-Driven Way to Win Customers’ Hearts, and sits on the Board of Trustees for Purdue University Global and the Board of Advisors to CapitalG.“Neil brings a rare combination of technical sophistication and human-centered leadership,” said Prialto founder Eric Taussig. "He will be an exceptional addition to our advisory board as we continue to apply AI to our proprietary dataset — built from tens of thousands of hours of service delivery each month — to further enhance the value we deliver to our members.”Hoyne has spent the last two decades exploring how brands can leverage technology to create a lasting impact in an increasingly complex world. His insights will be invaluable as Prialto continues to develop its technologies and processes and expands its service.“I have learned that while AI can manage many tasks, and in fact make you more efficient, it’s not the most valuable part of the productivity equation,” Hoyne said. “It’s the people. The people will always be more important than any technology. That’s what makes Prialto special. And it’s a privilege to join Prialto as part of its Advisory Board, to help accelerate that greatness; to recognize that AI will always have a place to make us more efficient, but it can’t replace what makes us valuable.”“Neil has been a Prialto member, collectively, for nearly 5 years,” explains Taussig. “His direct experience with our service will make him invaluable in helping us guide our technology innovation and adoption.”Prialto is building this Board of Advisors to ensure it remains true to its values, brand, and commitment to continuous innovation as it grows is membership and global employment. Members of the Advisory Board bring extensive experience building executive teams, international organizations, and talent management that will provide guidance to Prialto as it pursues its aggressive global growth strategy. This advisory group has been carefully selected to cover key regions, perspectives, and industries, reflecting the breadth of the international talent marketplace.About PrialtoPrialto provides virtual administrative assistants to executives, small businesses, and large enterprises. Their virtual executive assistant services are curated and managed from their headquarters in Portland, Oregon, with creative insights from their global staff in Asia, Central America, and Africa. Their global telecommuting enables talented people from anywhere in the world economy to do meaningful work with dynamic business professionals in amazing places like San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and London. For more information, please visit prialto.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Prialto

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