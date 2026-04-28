Prialto Welcomes Entrepreneur Magatte Wade to its Global Advisory Board

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prialto , a leading provider of managed virtual assistant services for executives and teams, is pleased to announce the appointment of Magatte Wade to its Advisory Board Wade is a Senegalese born entrepreneur now based in Austin, Texas. She is an author and speaker dedicated to unlocking prosperity in Africa through the power of entrepreneurship. Magatte has been listed as a Forbes "20 Youngest Power Women in Africa," a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, and a TED Global Africa Fellow. She is the bestselling author of The Heart of A Cheetah and host of The Magatte Wade Show.She's spoken at the United Nations, Aspen Institute, Harvard, Oxford, Stanford, Yale, MIT, and the TED mainstage. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, the BBC, CNN, Fast Company, Fortune, and the Huffington Post."Magatte’s personal success story is among the most compelling I have ever heard,” said Prialto CEO and Co-Founder Eric Taussig. “She is a perfect champion for how personal agency can unlock both individual and widespread prosperity. She is magnanimous in her efforts to create environments where most everyone can win. Prialto is committed to fostering connections and networks to support those efforts.”Wade brings over a decade of advisory experience helping socially conscious organizations achieve their goals, in Africa and internationally. Her experience solving global challenges will be invaluable as Prialto continues to accelerate its global expansion and evolve its solutions."For a long time, the story about places like Africa or Guatemala was about poverty or low cost. But that story is changing,” Wade said. “These regions are becoming centers of talent, entrepreneurship, and innovation. And in the future, people won’t move there because it’s cheaper. They’ll move there because that’s where the energy, creativity, and opportunity are. That future requires environments where people are free to build; where companies and employees work together as partners creating value. That’s why I’m so excited about what Prialto is doing.”Prialto is building this Board of Advisors to assure it remains true to its values, brand, and commitment to continuous innovation as it grows is membership and global employment. Members of the Advisory Board bring extensive experience building executive teams, international organizations, and talent management that will provide guidance to Prialto as it pursues its aggressive global growth strategy. This advisory group has been carefully selected to cover key regions, perspectives, and industries, reflecting the breadth of the international talent marketplace.About PrialtoPrialto provides virtual administrative assistants to executives, small businesses, and large enterprises. Their virtual executive assistant services are curated and managed from their headquarters in Portland, Oregon, with creative insights from their global staff in Asia, Central America, and Africa. Their global telecommuting enables talented people from anywhere in the world economy to do meaningful work with dynamic business professionals in amazing places like San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and London. For more information, please visit prialto.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Prialto.

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