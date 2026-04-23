Prialto Welcomes Entrepreneur Michael Strong to its Global Advisory Board

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prialto , a leading provider of managed virtual assistant services for executives and teams, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Strong to its Advisory Board Strong is the founder of The Socratic Experience, a high-touch K-12 virtual school, the Academy of Thought and Industry, an innovative Montessori-aligned high school, and a co-founder of FLOW, a non-profit devoted to promoting entrepreneurial solutions to the world’s problems. He is a member of the Board of Trustees for Social Evolution, a non-profit, and one of the authors of Be the Solution: How Entrepreneurs and Conscious Capitalists Can Solve All the World’s Problems.“Michael is an intellectually kindred spirit with Prialto on many fronts," explains Prialto CEO and Co-Founder Eric Taussig. “His style of education is relevant to what corporate training needs to be in the future, where volition and critical thinking are going to be key inputs for any work humans perform. His ideas and values align with both our social mission and our commitment to fostering lifelong learning."Strong has spent his career focused on the intersection of education, entrepreneurship, and social good. His entrepreneurial experience and insights will help Prialto maintain its values as it expands into new regions and service offerings."As someone long committed to entrepreneurial solutions to world problems, I'm delighted to be working with Prialto, a company that is creating great jobs and develops its workforce's human capital through high-quality training," Strong said. "They exemplify the kind of purpose-driven Conscious Capitalist company we want to thrive in the 21st century."Prialto is building this Board of Advisors to ensure it remains true to its values, brand, and commitment to continuous innovation as it grows its membership and global employment. Members of the Advisory Board bring extensive experience building executive teams, international organizations, and talent management that will provide guidance to Prialto as it pursues its aggressive global growth strategy. This advisory group has been carefully selected to cover key regions, perspectives, and industries, reflecting the breadth of the international talent marketplace.About PrialtoPrialto provides virtual administrative assistants to executives, small businesses, and large enterprises. Their virtual executive assistant services are curated and managed from their headquarters in Portland, Oregon, with creative insights from their global staff in Asia, Central America, and Africa. Their global telecommuting enables talented people from anywhere in the world economy to do meaningful work with dynamic business professionals in amazing places like San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and London. For more information, please visit prialto.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Prialto

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