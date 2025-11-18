FXMedia Powers the Future of Cognitive Health with SingHealth’s VR-Based Assessment Tool

(From left) FXMedia CEO Mark Wong, SingHealth Polyclinics research officer Lim Jie En, Clinical Associate Professor Tan Ngiap Chuan, and housewife Madam Goh Ai Lian, who is using the Cavire-2. Housewife Goh Ai Lian trying out virtual reality based cognitive screening tool Cavire-2, at Eunos Polyclinic on Aug 5.

FXMedia develops CAVIRE-2 with SingHealth, using VR daily-life simulations to support early detection of cognitive impairment in older adults.

We see tremendous potential in applying immersive technology to healthcare, education, and beyond. Projects like CAVIRE-2 show how innovation can translate directly into better outcomes” — Mark Wong, Founder of FXMedia

SINGAPORE, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore-based digital solutions company FXMedia has successfully developed CAVIRE-2: Cognitive Assessment using Virtual Reality, an immersive platform that helps clinicians evaluate cognitive functions and detect early signs of dementia or mild cognitive impairment (MCI).The project, commissioned by SingHealth Polyclinics , demonstrates how FXMedia’s deep expertise in virtual reality (VR), user experience design, and software engineering can be harnessed to meet complex clinical and research needs.Transforming Cognitive Assessment through Design and TechnologyCAVIRE-2 uses VR simulations of familiar daily activities, such as shopping, preparing meals, and navigating a home environment, to test six key cognitive domains: memory, attention, language, perceptual-motor skills, social cognition, and executive function.Developed end-to-end by FXMedia based on SingHealth’s research specifications, the system is built on the HTC Vive Pro platform and integrates precise tracking, adaptive user interfaces, and intuitive task flows designed for older adults.A clinical study conducted at SingHealth Polyclinics, Eunos from August 2023 to January 2024 involving 280 adults aged 55 to 84 showed that CAVIRE-2 achieved 88.9 percent accuracy in differentiating individuals with mild cognitive impairment from cognitively healthy participants. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Virtual Reality (Springer, July 2025) FXMedia’s Role : From Vision to RealityAs the development partner, FXMedia managed the complete production lifecycle of CAVIRE-2, including:- Concept and scenario design for ecologically valid daily-life tasks- 3D environment and interaction development using immersive VR technology- User interface and experience engineering optimized for seniors- System integration and performance optimization for clinical reliability“This collaboration highlights FXMedia’s strength in turning complex research objectives into intuitive, human-centered digital experiences,” said Mark Wong, Founder of FXMedia. “Our team combined art, science, and technology to design a tool that not only meets rigorous clinical requirements but also enhances patient comfort and engagement.”“We do not know how you actually perform your day-to-day activities. This is the critical gap that we try to address through the use of virtual reality technology.” said Tan Ngiap Chuan (Director of Research at SingHealth Polyclinics), recognizing the partnership’s success in applying immersive technology to clinical research and early detection of cognitive decline.Driving Digital Transformation in HealthcareCAVIRE-2 represents FXMedia’s expanding footprint in the healthcare innovation landscape. With decades of experience delivering VR, AR, AI, and interactive media solutions, FXMedia continues to collaborate with institutions seeking to digitalize training, education, and assessment systems.“We see tremendous potential in applying immersive technology to healthcare, education, and beyond,” added Mark Wong. “Projects like CAVIRE-2 show how innovation can translate directly into better outcomes for people and society.”While the tool is currently clinician-administered within SingHealth Polyclinics, the technology foundation developed by FXMedia can be customized for a wide range of applications, from medical simulations to patient education and workforce training.About FXMediaFXMedia is a leading immersive technology company specializing in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and AI-powered solutions. With a strong focus on education, training, and digital transformation, FXMedia continues to drive cutting-edge innovations that enhance learning and operational efficiency.About SingHealthSingHealth is Singapore’s largest public healthcare cluster, offering a comprehensive range of clinical services through its hospitals, national specialty centers, and polyclinics. The organization is committed to research, education, and innovation to improve patient care and health outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.