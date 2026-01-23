FXMedia Appointed to Deliver Immersive Virtual Reality Experience for HealthCity Novena Master Plan 2030 and Beyond

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung (front) and Director and Co-founder of FXMedia (second left) at the unveiling of the second phase of the HealthCity Novena Master Plan on Sept 9. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Co-ordinating Minister for Social Polices watching the virtual reality simulation of the proposed medical tower at the unveiling of the second phase of the HealthCity Novena Master Plan.

FXMedia delivers an immersive VR experience for the HealthCity Novena MP2 launch, helping stakeholders visualise the future TTSH Medical Tower expansion.

Through VR, complex healthcare environments and workflows can be experienced realistically and engagingly... better understanding scenarios that are difficult to replicate through traditional methods.” — Mark Wong, Director and Co-founder of FXMedia

SINGAPORE, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FXMedia, a Singapore-based digital solutions and immersive technology company, has been appointed to design and supply a Virtual Reality (VR) feature for the launch of the HealthCity Novena Master Plan 2030 and Beyond (MP2), supporting the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Medical Tower Expansion.The VR experience will be deployed as a strategic engagement and communication tool at the MP2 launch, enabling stakeholders to visualise and understand the scale, spatial planning and long-term integration of future healthcare infrastructure within the HealthCity Novena precinct.- Supporting a Major National Healthcare Expansion -The TTSH Medical Tower Expansion is a core component of Phase 2 of the HealthCity Novena Master Plan. As reported by Channel NewsAsia AsiaOne and The Straits Times , the proposed medical tower will add approximately 600 acute hospital beds and a larger, expanded emergency department to meet rising healthcare demand driven by Singapore’s ageing population.The expansion is expected to include additional operating theatres, procedural suites and specialist outpatient clinics, as well as the integration of smart technologies to enhance patient flow, care delivery and workforce efficiency. The development is planned as a long-term infrastructure investment, with completion expected after 2030.- FXMedia’s Role in the MP2 Launch -Under this engagement, FXMedia is responsible for delivering an immersive VR experience that translates master planning and architectural intent into a spatial, interactive and intuitive format.“Immersive technologies are increasingly used to support training, education and experiential learning,” said Mark Wong, Director and Co-founder for FXMedia. “Through VR, complex healthcare environments and workflows can be experienced realistically and engagingly, helping learners and professionals better understand scenarios that are difficult to replicate through traditional methods.”“VR allows complex healthcare scenarios to be experienced rather than described,” Joeie Oon, Co-founder of FXMedia, added. “By simulating environments and situations realistically, immersive training and education tools can support workforce readiness, understanding and continuous learning in healthcare and other high-stakes sectors.”- Proven Experience in Healthcare and Complex Environments -FXMedia was engaged for its established track record and experience in delivering immersive solutions within complex operational environments, including healthcare, training and public-sector contexts, where accuracy, usability and clarity are critical. The HealthCity Novena MP2 launch is supported through the collaboration between nFXMedia and Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Centre for Healthcare Innovation, applying immersive VR as a communication and engagement tool that simulates real-world clinical and operational environments for workforce development.“Healthcare is one of the most demanding environments for immersive technology,” Mark Wong, the Director and Co-founder of FXMedia, continued. “The standards required in healthcare, realism, precision and user-centric design, are the same standards increasingly sought by organisations across other complex industries.”FXMedia’s capabilities include:- Virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR)- Interactive 3D and real-time environments- Game development and gamified learning systems- Multimedia production and digital training platforms- Cross-Industry Applications and Enquiries -While this engagement supports healthcare infrastructure communication and training, FXMedia’s immersive solutions are also applied across education, built environment, smart cities, manufacturing, energy, logistics, defence and enterprise training. Immersive and interactive technologies enable organisations to visualise future states, simulate scenarios, train workforces and engage stakeholders more effectively. Organisations exploring immersive solutions for master planning, training, simulation or stakeholder engagement are invited to connect with FXMedia to discuss potential applications across industries.About FXMediaFXMedia is a leading immersive technology company specializing in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and AI-powered solutions. With a strong focus on education, training, and digital transformation, FXMedia continues to drive cutting-edge innovations that enhance learning and operational efficiency.

