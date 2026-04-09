APV Wins 2026 Elev8 GovCon Award, Celebrates Client Partners at OrangeSlices FXP Elev8[X]

APV and Clients Air Force Civil Engineer Center and Air Force Global College Honored on April 10

Being recognized alongside our clients in the same awards program is a powerful testament to true partnership — and a reflection of the exceptional standard AFCEC and AFGC set for all of us.” — Nandita Gududuri, President of APV

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APV , a Woman-Owned Small Business and results-driven federal IT partner, announces it has been named a 2026 OrangeSlices Elev8 GovCon Honoree — and proudly congratulates two of its valued agency clients, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) and the Air Force Global College (AFGC), on being named 2026 Federal Excellence Program (FXP) Award honorees.All three organizations will be celebrated on April 10 at the 2026 FXP | Elev8[X]: Where Visionary Leadership Meets Operational Excellence event, an exclusive gathering to recognize high-performing federal programs and the government technology partners that support them.The Elev8 GovCon Award recognizes companies that lead with integrity, invest in their employees, deliver under pressure, and consistently earn trust in support of the federal mission. Honorees are nominated and validated through both employee and partner feedback, underscoring a sustained reputation for ethical leadership, collaboration, and mission focus."Being recognized alongside our clients in the same awards program is a powerful affirmation of what a true partnership looks like," said Nandita Gududuri, President of APV. "AFCEC and AFGC hold themselves to an exceptional standard, and that challenges us to do the same. We are honored by the Elev8 recognition and even more proud to celebrate what our teams have accomplished together."AFCEC's Fire and Emergency Services Certification Program, based at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, FL, earned its FXP recognition through disciplined execution and a culture of innovation that is reshaping federal workforce readiness. To date, the program has completed more than 40,000 certifications and has developed the AR Incident Commander / AI Mentor platform in collaboration with APV. This immersive, AI-enabled training solution strengthens emergency response readiness and improves operational decision-making across the force. The program's impact has drawn significant national recognition, including the 2026 FORUM Disruptive Tech Award, the 2026 Federal 100 Award, the 2026 OrangeSlices FXP Award, the 2025 ACT-IAC Innovation Champion Award, and the 2025 FORUM Innovation Award.AFGC, located at Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, earned its FXP recognition for transforming how the Department of the Air Force delivers Intermediate Developmental Education Professional Military Education. By developing a first-of-its-kind interdisciplinary blended delivery model that combines self-paced learning with instructor engagement and an in-person capstone experience, AFGC modernized the student journey, improved access and accountability, and set a new benchmark for distance-learning Professional Military Education — all while compressing an aggressive development timeline despite significant operational headwinds.APV is proud to have supported the programs and partnerships that made this recognition possible, and looks forward to continuing to serve the federal community with technology solutions that drive measurable mission impact.About APVAPV (apvit.com) is a Woman-Owned Small Business and federal IT government contracting firm delivering mission-critical solutions across AI and Intelligent Automation, Data Platforms and Advanced Analytics, Digital Modernization, and Application of Emerging Technology Solutions. APV gives federal teams the speed, capacity, affordability, and quality they need to serve the public with greater precision and reliability.APV recently deployed its AI Mentor platform with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) and is actively expanding the solution to help other government agencies transform workforce training and operations. To learn more, read APV's white paper, "The AI Mentor: Assisted Training, Customized Tutoring, Lifelong Mentor," available at govwhitepapers.com About OrangeSlices Elev8 and FXP OrangeSlices AI is a leading federal marketplace intelligence platform. Its annual Elev8 GovCon program recognizes government technology companies that demonstrate excellence in culture, leadership, innovation, and mission delivery. The Federal Excellence Program (FXP) Award honors high-performing federal programs and offices for superior operational leadership and mission impact. Both programs are celebrated at the annual FXP | Elev8[X] event.

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