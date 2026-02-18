APV and Air Force Civil Engineer Center Secure Consecutive National Awards for AI-Driven Mission Innovation

APV and AFCEC recognized for leadership in AI-powered defense training modernization.

2025–2026 honors—including Federal 100, FORUM Disruptive Tech & Innovation Awards, and ACT-IAC Innovation Champion—recognize AI-powered defense leadership.

These recognitions reflect our shared commitment to delivering mission-driven innovation that strengthens readiness and supports those who serve.” — Nandita Gududuri, President of APV

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As federal agencies accelerate adoption of operational AI and immersive digital technologies, APV celebrates continued national recognition alongside the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) for advancing AI-driven training innovation across the U.S. Air Force. As government shifts from experimentation to enterprise deployment, the APV–AFCEC partnership serves as a model for applying emerging technology to enhance readiness, accelerate decision-making, and deliver measurable mission impact.This momentum is reflected in the recognition of Alton Robinson, Program Manager of the DoD Fire and Emergency Services Certification Program, who has been named a 2026 Federal 100 Award recipient by Nextgov/FCW. Robinson’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing the AR Incident Commander / AI Mentor platform—an immersive, AI-enabled training solution developed in collaboration with APV to strengthen emergency response readiness and improve operational decision-making across the force.In addition, APV and AFCEC were recognized for this innovation as winners of the 2026 Disruptive Tech Awards, hosted by FORUM, honoring transformative public-sector solutions powered by emerging technologies.These 2026 honors build on continued recognition in 2025, when APV and AFCEC received the ACT-IAC Innovation Champion Award and a FORUM Innovation Award for the AR Incident Commander / AI Mentor platform.“These recognitions reflect our shared commitment to delivering mission-driven innovation that strengthens readiness and supports those who serve,” said Nandita Gududuri, President of APV.Together, APV and AFCEC continue to demonstrate how responsible AI adoption and government–industry collaboration can accelerate modernization and deliver measurable operational impact.About APVAPV is a mission-driven technology firm, transforming organizations with advanced IT and emerging solutions. With expertise in AI/ML, automation, cloud services, and Agile DevSecOps, APV delivers scalable, impactful results. Its Emerging Technology Lab drives innovation in generative AI, intelligent assistants, automation, and advanced analytics. Since 2007, APV has partnered with federal and state agencies on 70+ prime contracts, earning excellent CPARs and consistently exceeding expectations through accountability, integrity, and quality. Learn more at www.apvit.com About the Air Force Civil Engineer CenterAFCEC provides comprehensive civil engineering services to deliver and sustain installations, infrastructure, and readiness capabilities worldwide in support of the U.S. Air Force mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.