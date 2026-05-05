APV President Nandita Gududuri Named a 2026 DCA Live Rising Star of GovCon

Nandita Gududuri, DCA Live Rising Stars of GovCon honoree

Award Caps a Remarkable Run of Industry Recognition Driven by Human-Centered Federal IT Innovation

Our wins reflect the innovation and excellence this team brings every day. I'm proud of what we've built — and excited about where we're headed.” — Nandita Gududuri, President of APV

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APV, a Woman-Owned Small Business and mission-driven federal IT contractor, is proud to announce that President Nandita Gududuri has been named to DCA Live's 2026 Rising Stars of GovCon list. The honor recognizes emerging leaders across the Washington, DC region who are driving growth and creating lasting value in the government contracting community.Gududuri was selected from a competitive pool of nominees recognized by leaders across the GovCon and DC business community. She joins a distinguished group of honorees from across the federal contracting landscape, who will be recognized at a special DCA Live event on Tuesday, May 5, in Downtown DC.Under her leadership, APV partners with federal agencies to strengthen digital readiness and mission performance through secure, modern technology solutions. Central to that work is the AI/AR Incident Commander, an innovative training solution developed in partnership with APV's Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) client. Combining augmented reality and AI-driven mentoring, the platform transforms how Air Force personnel train for high-stakes incident command scenarios—delivering immersive, adaptive learning experiences that improve readiness and decision-making in the field. It is the kind of human-centered innovation that defines APV's approach to federal mission support—and the driving force behind some of the most competitive recognition in the industry, including the ACT-IAC Innovation Champion Award, FORUM Innovation Award, FORUM Disruptive Tech Award, Federal 100, GOVTECH CONNECTS Ignite Award, and OrangeSlices Elev8 GovCon and FXP Honorees, all across 2025 and 2026.APV's past performance spans defense, homeland security, health, education, civilian government, and more, with a mission to Always Provide Value through innovative, agile IT solutions. That commitment is reflected in strong delivery across the Department of War, including the Air Force, and DHS, with additional performance across a broad portfolio of federal clients, including HHS, CMS, Coast Guard, DOL, NIH, FDA, and USDA. APV's tagline—"People + Technology = Innovation"—captures its belief that meaningful progress happens when human expertise and advanced technology combine to solve real-world challenges."This recognition means so much, but none of it happens without the relentless hard work and commitment of this team," said Gududuri. "We've had an incredible run of wins across 2025 and 2026, and every one of them reflects the innovation and excellence our people bring every day. I'm proud of what we've built together—and excited about where we're headed."About APVAPV is a Woman-Owned Small Business and federal IT government contracting firm delivering mission-critical solutions across AI and Intelligent Automation, Data Platforms and Advanced Analytics, Digital Modernization, and Application of Emerging Technology Solutions. APV gives federal teams the speed, capacity, affordability, and quality they need to serve the public with greater precision and reliability.APV recently deployed its AI Mentor platform with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) and is actively expanding the solution to help other government agencies transform workforce training and operations. To learn more, read APV's white paper, "The AI Mentor: Assisted Training, Customized Tutoring, Lifelong Mentor," available at govwhitepapers.com For more information about APV, visit www.apvit.com

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