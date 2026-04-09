Propper AI and CLEAR Enable Seamless Identity Verification for Digital Agreements

Propper x CLEAR delivering embedded identification to the Propper agreement workflow Propper Locker combind with Propper Sign drives business efficiency Propper makes signer verification a breeze with CLEAR!

The Propper AI platform leverages CLEAR's secure identity platform (CLEAR1) embedded trusted biometric verification directly into their agreement signing flow.

Integrating Clear brings seamless identity and trust into every agreement, transforming Propper Sign into a unified platform for verification and execution.” — Greg Alger, CTO of Propper

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propper AI and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the trusted security identity company, today announced the launch of a powerful new identity verification solution designed to transform how businesses and consumers execute and manage digital agreements across the United States. The partnership, which began earlier this year, combines CLEAR's industry-leading biometric technology with Propper's Intelligent Agreement Management platform to deliver an experience that is faster, more secure, and easier than anything previously available in the market.A New Standard for Secure Digital AgreementsThe Propper AI platform leverages CLEAR's B2B secure identity platform, CLEAR1, embedding trusted biometric verification directly within the Propper AI agreement signing flow. For the first time, businesses can offer their customers a seamless, high-assurance identity verification experience without interrupting or complicating the agreement process. The partnership marks a significant milestone in addressing one of the most persistent challenges facing organizations today, like how to maintain rigorous security standards while delivering a frictionless, user-friendly experience amid an escalating tide of identity fraud.With the addition of OneID in the UK (and soon others across the EU and APAC), the Propper AI platform now delivers trusted biometric identity verification across both the U.S. and EU, establishing a truly global standard for identity in digital agreements.The Escalating Threat of Identity FraudIdentity fraud isn't just growing, it's accelerating. Generative AI has supercharged the production of fake digital documents, and the hiring process is firmly in the crosshairs: Gartnerprojects that “one in four candidate profiles worldwide will be fabricated by 2028”1. For businesses, the damage is far from abstract. Identity fraud drains millions from organizations every single year. The case for fast, secure, and reliable identity verification has never been stronger."Together with CLEAR, Propper is ensuring that businesses of all sizes don't have to choose between agreement security and a world-class experience for their customers and agreeing parties," said Jack Berube, CEO of Propper AI. "The inclusion of CLEAR, combined with OneID in the UK, enables our industry-leading Intelligent Agreement Management platform with trusted and familiar biometric verification, setting a new standard for identity verification in digital agreements in the US and EU."Eliminating the Security vs. Convenience Trade-OffFor too long, businesses have been forced to choose between protecting against fraud and delivering a smooth customer experience. Propper and CLEAR are eliminating that trade-off entirely. By embedding CLEAR's biometric verification natively within the Propper Agreement Management process at the precise moment of signing, organizations can now confirm identity with real-time confidence, without adding friction, delays, or complexity for the customer. Security and simplicity are no longer in conflict; with this solution, they work in concert.“Integrating Clear brings seamless identity and trust into every agreement, transforming Propper Sign into a unified platform for verification and execution.” - said Greg Alger, CTO of Propper AIAn Effortless Experience for Every UserThe solution is designed to meet users wherever they are. With over 33 million members already on CLEAR's platform, the majority of users will recognize and trust the experience immediately. Existing CLEAR members can verify their identity with a single selfie — directly within the Propper signing flow. For those new to CLEAR, creating a free account takes less than 90 seconds, ensuring that no user is left behind and no agreement is delayed. The result is a universally accessible, biometrically secured experience that raises the bar for what digital agreement management can deliver.The Future of Digital Agreements Is HereTogether, Propper and CLEAR are setting a new standard for how digital agreements are signed and managed, combining cutting-edge identity verification with a seamless experience that makes the process faster, safer, and smarter for businesses and customers alike. 1. Gartner report , Mitigate Rising Candidate Fraud Through Identity Verification, April 2025About PropperPropper is building the future of intelligent document management, offering an AI-powered platform for document and agreement automation, built on a unified data model that turns static contracts into actionable intelligence. Our leaders shaped the global eSignature industry while at DocuSign. We are now applying that expertise to our first product, Propper Sign, delivering enterprise-grade eSigning at a fraction of the cost, with near-zero switching costs and advanced agentic workflows. By combining enterprise power with startup agility, Propper helps organizations modernize agreements, reduce costs, and move faster through AI agents, real-time enrichment, and seamless integrations. Learn more and explore our transparent, no traps pricing at - www.propper.ai About CLEARCLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

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