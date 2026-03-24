Propper AI Launches Propper Sign, offering Market-Leading, Enterprise-Grade eSignature at a Fraction of the Cost

Propper will save you 50-70% off your incumbent pricing. Propper Locker combined with Propper Sign drives business efficiency

New platform delivers full-featured electronic signature solution with savings of up to 70% compared to Docusign and AdobeSign.

The market is ready for an Intelligent Document Management Solution that is built for AI from the ground up," said Grant Peterson, Chief Strategy Officer of Propper AI.” — Grant Peterson, CSO and Former Docusign CTO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propper AI, the next-generation document and agreement automation company, today announced the commercial launch of Propper Sign, an enterprise-grade electronic signature platform designed to give businesses a powerful, modern alternative to legacy eSignature solutions at dramatically lower cost.Propper Sign offers organizations the full-featured signing experience they expect from enterprise software, including custom branding, single sign-on (SSO), robust API compatibility, and seamless template compatibility while delivering cost savings of 50% to 70% compared to incumbent providers like Docusign "For years, businesses have had no real choice in the eSignature market," said [Jack Berube], CEO of Propper AI. "Docusign built a dominant position and then used it to raise prices, slow innovation, and leave customers with few options. Propper Sign changes that. We've built an enterprise-quality product that businesses can afford, and, we've made it easy to switch."Built for the Way Businesses Work TodayUnlike legacy eSignature platforms, Propper Sign is built natively on the Propper AI platform, a unified architecture designed to bring artificial intelligence directly into document and agreement workflows. This means customers don't just get a signing tool; they get a foundation for intelligent document automation.Key capabilities at launch include:• Enterprise eSignature provides a complete, polished signing experience with support for complex workflows, multi-party signing, and audit trails.• Template Compatibility enables full support for DocuSign template formats, making migration seamless.• API Compatibility offers drop-in compatibility with the DocuSign API, minimizing integration work for existing customers.• Document Creation allows for the generation of professional, data-rich documents from templates at scale.• Unified Document Management provides a clear, searchable system for storing and accessing a company’s full document history.• AI-Ready Architecture is built on the Propper AI fabric to support future intelligent agreement workflows.Purpose Built for AIThe electronic signature market was built before Generative and Agentic AI. Legacy eSignature leaders have closed data models and a long legacy of opaque agreements that are not naturally optimized for AI. Propper Sign was built for AI from the beginning making every agreement:• Machine Readable• Structured Data• Agentic / Event Ready• And MCP Accessible"The market is ready for an Intelligent Document Management Solution that is built for AI from the ground up," said Grant Peterson, Chief Strategy Officer of Propper AI. "Companies have been overpaying for eSignature for years. We're giving them enterprise-grade capability and innovation without the enterprise-grade bill."Pricing and AvailabilityPropper Sign is available now. There is no per-seat price, Business plans are $180 per year ($15 per month) with 280 included transactions and additional transactions as low as $1 depending on quantity commitment . With no seat costs and low transaction pricing, customers are realizing savings of 50–70% as compared to their current vendor.. Direct support for DocuSign templates and APIs and real-time quoting tool make it easy for prospective customers to see their savings and get started immediately.About Propper AIPropper is building the future of intelligent document management, offering an AI-powered platform for document and agreement automation, built on a unified data model that turns static contracts into actionable intelligence. Our leaders shaped the global eSignature industry while at DocuSign. We are now applying that expertise to our first product, Propper Sign, delivering enterprise-grade eSigning at a fraction of the cost, with near-zero switching costs and advanced agentic workflows.For more information or to request a demo, visit [www.propper.ai].

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