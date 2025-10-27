Propper AI™ Showcases Unified Agreement Platform and Expands Partner Program at Web Summit Lisbon 2025

Propper AI’s Intelligent Agreement Cloud Platform unifies the full agreement lifecycle.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propper AI™ announced its participation in Web Summit Lisbon 2025, where it will unveil the global expansion of its Partner Program empowering resellers, associations, and integrators to deliver AI-driven agreement management worldwide.Propper AI’s Intelligent Agreement Cloud Platform unifies the full agreement lifecycle—from generation (Fabrik) and eSignature (Sign) to consent (Click) and intelligence (Locker)—offering partners a secure, modern alternative to fragmented legacy tools.“Our goal is simple,” said Jack Berube, CEO of Propper. “We want to make modern agreement management something every partner can access, profit from, and be proud to deliver. Propper was built by the same people who helped create the eSignature industry—and now we’re putting that experience in the hands of partners ready to build lasting revenue, real value, and trusted digital relationships.”At Web Summit, Propper AI™ will host live demos and private briefings showing how partners can embed, white-label, and earn through multi-tier revenue-share programs. The initiative offers four tracks - Referral, Consulting, Integration, and Operating Partners, each supported with training, marketing, and dedicated tech resources.By joining the Propper Partner Program , organizations can: Unlock recurring revenue with lifetime share on customer accounts, Offer branded or co-branded eSignature and document solutions, Integrate Propper APIs directly into existing SaaS ecosystems, Enhance compliance, trust, and operational efficiency for their clients.Propper’s presence at Web Summit underscores its growing influence as the AI-first, open-architecture alternative in the global agreement space, combining performance, compliance, and scalability in one truly unified stack. Attendees can visit the Propper booth at Web Summit Lisbon to schedule a meeting or request a Partner Program briefing at propper.ai/partner.Propper AI™ is an Intelligent Agreement Cloud Platform designed to keep you in control, not boxed into someone else’s ecosystem. It truly unifies generation, signing, consent, and post-signature intelligence in one secure, compliant stack. Propper AI™ plugs into your existing systems, enforces governance by design, and converts every document into structured, searchable data. With open APIs and agent-ready workflows, it scales from a single template to enterprise-wide automation without proprietary traps, hidden fees, or forced dependencies.Propper™ was founded by industry pioneers who helped build the world’s largest e-signature provider. Today, they are applying that expertise to deliver a modern, organization-focused alternative for enterprises and growing teams worldwide.Media ContactPropper PR & Communications📧 press@propper.ai 📞 404-491-1901For more information, visit propper.ai or propperdocs.com

